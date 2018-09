TSLPRB SI Result 2018 Out at tslprb.in, Check Now

Telangana TSLPRB SI Result 2018 has been released by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board on its official website - tslprb.in.The Board had conducted the Preliminary Written Test (PWT) on 26th August 2018, last month, as part of the selection process for the recruitment of 1217 Stipendiary Cadet Trainee, Sub Inspector of Police (SCT SI CIVIL) and other equivalent posts.The provisional Answer Keys were released the next day. A total of 1,78,010 candidates had appeared for the Preliminary Exam. Candidates can now download the Result by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://www.tslprb.in/ Step 2 – Click on Download PWT Result given under SCT SI Civil and / or Equivalent tabStep 3 – Login to your profile by entering Mobile Number and PasswordStep 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further referenceThe Final Answer Keys are also available on the official website and can be downloaded from the url mentioned below: