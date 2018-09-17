GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

TSLPRB SI Result 2018 Out at tslprb.in, Check Now

Updated:September 17, 2018, 1:02 PM IST
Telangana TSLPRB SI Result 2018 has been released by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board on its official website - tslprb.in.

The Board had conducted the Preliminary Written Test (PWT) on 26th August 2018, last month, as part of the selection process for the recruitment of 1217 Stipendiary Cadet Trainee, Sub Inspector of Police (SCT SI CIVIL) and other equivalent posts.

The provisional Answer Keys were released the next day. A total of 1,78,010 candidates had appeared for the Preliminary Exam. Candidates can now download the Result by following the instructions given below:

How to download Telangana TSLPRB SI Answer Keys 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://www.tslprb.in/
Step 2 – Click on Download PWT Result given under SCT SI Civil and / or Equivalent tab
Step 3 – Login to your profile by entering Mobile Number and Password
Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - https://www.tslprb.in/Account/Login

The Final Answer Keys are also available on the official website and can be downloaded from the url mentioned below:

https://www.tslprb.in/pdfs/FinalKey.pdf
