TSLPRB SI Result 2018 Out at tslprb.in, Check Now
The Board had conducted the Preliminary Written Test (PWT) on 26th August 2018, last month, as part of the selection process for the recruitment of 1217 Stipendiary Cadet Trainee, Sub Inspector of Police (SCT SI CIVIL) and other equivalent posts.
(Image: News18.com)
Telangana TSLPRB SI Result 2018 has been released by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board on its official website - tslprb.in.
The provisional Answer Keys were released the next day. A total of 1,78,010 candidates had appeared for the Preliminary Exam. Candidates can now download the Result by following the instructions given below:
