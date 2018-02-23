English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TSNPDCL Junior Lineman Recruitment 2018: 2,553 Posts, Apply Before March 19
TSNPDCL aims to recruit 2553 candidates for the post of Junior Lineman. Candidates interested in pursuing their career with TSNPDCL can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 19th March 2018, 5 PM.
Official logo of the Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSNPDCL).
TSNPDCL Junior Lineman Recruitment 2018 has begun on the official website of Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSNPDCL), Warangal - tsnpdcl.cgg.gov.in.
Also Watch
Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
