TSNPDCL Junior Lineman Recruitment 2018: 2,553 Posts, Apply Before March 19

TSNPDCL Junior Lineman Recruitment 2018 has begun on the official website of Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSNPDCL), Warangal - tsnpdcl.cgg.gov.in.TSNPDCL aims to recruit 2553 candidates for the post of Junior Lineman. Candidates interested in pursuing their career with TSNPDCL can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 19th March 2018, 5 PM.– Visit the official website - http://tsnpdcl.cgg.gov.in/– Pay the application fee and take the Journal Number– Click on Submit Application– Enter the Journal Number, Date of Payment and Date of Birth– Fill the application form and complete the application process– Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceApplicants need to pay an Online application processing fee of ₹100 and Examination fee of ₹120. SC/ST/BC candidates are exempted from paying the examination fee.The applicant must possess SSLC/SSC/Class 10th passing certificate with ITI qualification in electrical trade/wireman or must have pursued 2 years intermediate vocational course in electrical trade only from a recognized institution/board of combined AP/Telangana state education department.The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 35 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply.The selected candidates will be placed in the pay band of ₹15,585 – 305 – 16500 – 445 –18725 – 580 – 21625 – 715 –25200.Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Examination scheduled to be conducted on 8th April 2018 from 10:30AM to 12:30PM at different exam centers located in the GHMC area of Hyderabad and GWMC area of Warangal.Qualified candidates will be called for Pole Climbing Test and only candidates who clear the Pole Climbing Test will be eligible to be appointed as Junior Lineman. Candidates must read through the official notification to understand the terms and conditions in detail:http://tsnpdcl.cgg.gov.in/Documents/JLM_Notification.pdf