TSNPDCL Recruitment 2018: 2553 Junior Lineman Posts, Apply from 21st Feb 2018

TSNPDCL Recruitment 2018 notification to recruit Junior Linemen has been released by the Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSNPDCL) on its official website – tsnpdcl.in. TSNPDCL aims to fill 2553 Junior Lineman vacancies in the Telangana State. The online application process for the same is scheduled to begin on 22nd February 2018 and will conclude on 19th March 2018, 11:59PM. Interested candidates must keep a tab on the official website and apply online once the application process starts.Online Application Process Begins – 22nd February 2018Online Application Process Ends – 19th March 2018, 11:59PMPayment of Application Fee Begins – 21st February 2018Payment of Application Fee Ends – 19th March 2018, 5PMDownload Hall Tickets – 2nd April 2018Date of Examination – 8th April 2018Applicants are required to pay an application fee of ₹100 and examination fee of ₹120 online before submitting their application online.After payment of the application fee and examination fee, candidates need to login to http://tsnpdcl.cgg.gov.in to complete the application process.The applicant must be a Class 10th/SSLC/SSC/ pass and must possess I.T.I. qualification in Electrical Trade/ Wireman or 2 years Intermediate Vocational course in Electrical Trade. Interested candidates must go through the official notification at the below mentioned url:The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18-35 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation of upto 5 years in upper age limit applies to SC/ST/BC category candidates.Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written examination that will comprise of 80 Objective Type questions carrying 1 mark each. As per the official notification, ‘The section A consisting of 65 questions on core I.T.I subject and the section B consisting of 15 questions on General Awareness and Numerical Ability.’Candidates will be given 2 hours to attempt the exam which is scheduled to be conducted at different centers located in GHMC area of Hyderabad & GWMC area of Warangal.'