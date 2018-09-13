English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TSPRI Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2018 Registration Date Extended to 15th September 2018, Exam on 4th Oct 2018
The last date to register for this recruitment drive was originally scheduled as 12th September 2018; however, the department has extended the same and interested candidates must submit their application forms by 15th September 2018.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
TSPRI Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2018 Registration Date has been extended to 15th September 2018 by the Telangana State Panchayat Raj Department (TSPRI). TSPRI aims to recruit 9355 candidates for the post of Junior Panchayat Secretary. The last date to register for this recruitment drive was originally scheduled as 12th September 2018; however, the department has extended the same and interested candidates must submit their application forms by 15th September 2018, Midnight while they must pay the application fee by 14th September 2018, Midnight.
How to apply for TSPRI Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://tspri.cgg.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Click Here to Apply Online for Junior Panchayat Secretary Post’
Step 3 – Register yourself, and then login to your profile
Step 4 – Fill the application process, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://www.tsprrecruitment.in/
TSPRI Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2018 – Exam Schedule:
The Written Examination is scheduled to be conducted on 4th October 2018 (Thursday).
Paper-I: 10:30 AM to 12:00 Noon
Paper-II: 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM
How to apply for TSPRI Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://tspri.cgg.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Click Here to Apply Online for Junior Panchayat Secretary Post’
Step 3 – Register yourself, and then login to your profile
Step 4 – Fill the application process, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://www.tsprrecruitment.in/
TSPRI Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2018 – Exam Schedule:
The Written Examination is scheduled to be conducted on 4th October 2018 (Thursday).
Paper-I: 10:30 AM to 12:00 Noon
Paper-II: 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM
- Junior Panchayat Secretary
- Panchayat Secretary
- Recruitment 2018
- Telangana State Panchayat Raj Department
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Saturday 08 September , 2018
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Saturday 08 September , 2018 Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
Friday 07 September , 2018 What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Royal Enfield Classic 500 ABS Launched in India at Rs 1.99 Lakh
- Bigg Boss 12: All Previous Winners, and What They are Doing Now
- Rashmika Mandanna's Beau Rakshit Shetty Finally Breaks Silence On Their Breakup Rumours
- Premier League: Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah in Spotlight as Struggling Stars Clash
- Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS and XS Max Are Here: All You Need to Know
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...