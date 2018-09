TSPRI Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2018 Registration Date Extended to 15th September 2018, Exam on 4th Oct 2018

TSPRI Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2018 Registration Date has been extended to 15th September 2018 by the Telangana State Panchayat Raj Department (TSPRI). TSPRI aims to recruit 9355 candidates for the post of Junior Panchayat Secretary. The last date to register for this recruitment drive was originally scheduled as 12th September 2018; however, the department has extended the same and interested candidates must submit their application forms by 15th September 2018, Midnight while they must pay the application fee by 14th September 2018, Midnight.Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://tspri.cgg.gov.in/ Step 2 – Click on ‘Click Here to Apply Online for Junior Panchayat Secretary Post’Step 3 – Register yourself, and then login to your profileStep 4 – Fill the application process, pay application fee and complete the application processStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - https://www.tsprrecruitment.in/ TSPRI Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2018 – Exam Schedule:The Written Examination is scheduled to be conducted on 4th October 2018 (Thursday).Paper-I: 10:30 AM to 12:00 NoonPaper-II: 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM