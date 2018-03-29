English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TSPSC AEE Hall Tickets 2018 released at tspsc.gov.in, Download Now; Exam on 1st April 2018
TSPSC is scheduled to organize the Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE) CBRT Examination on 1st April 2018 for the recruitment of candidates as AEE (Civil) in Rural Water Supply and Sanitation department.
Screen grab of the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission
TSPSC AEE Hall Tickets 2018 have been released by the Telangana State Public Commission (TSPSC) on its official website - tspsc.gov.in. TSPSC is scheduled to organize the Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE) CBRT Examination on 1st April 2018 for the recruitment of candidates as AEE (Civil) in Rural Water Supply and Sanitation department. Candidates who had applied for the same can download their Admit Cards now by following the instructions given below:
How to download TSPSC AEE Hall Tickets 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://tspsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Website’Step 3 – Click on ‘Hall Ticket’ tab
Step 4 – Click on ‘AEE Hall Tickets Notification No. 64/2017’
Step 5 – Enter your TSPSC ID and Date of Birth and click on Go
Step 6 – Download your Hall Ticket and take a printout for further reference
Candidates must carry an original government issued photo identification card like Aadhaar-UID, Passport, PAN card, Voter ID, and Driving License, etc along with the Hall
Ticket for hassle free verification.
The gates of the examination centres for the forenoon session will open for candidates at 8:30am and at 1pm for the afternoon session.
Candidates will be given 150 minutes each to attempt both the examination.
Meanwhile candidates can practice mock tests to get familiar with the exam pattern and test their preparation level. The same is available on the url given below:
https://www.digialm.com/OnlineAssessment/index.html?1222@@M1
