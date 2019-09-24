Take the pledge to vote

TSPSC AEO Exam 2017 Preliminary Answer Keys Released, Objections Window Open from Tomorrow i.e. 29th November 2017

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will accept the Objections to Preliminary Answer Keys of AEO Exam 2017 from 29th November 2017 i.e. tomorrow. Candidates need to submit their objections online in English language only

S C | Contributor Content

September 24, 2019
TSPSC AEO Exam 2017 Preliminary Answer Keys Released, Objections Window Open from Tomorrow i.e. 29th November 2017
Candidates who will make it past the Main Examination will be selected for various posts in the Degree Colleges, Junior Colleges and Schools (Screengrab)
TSPSC AEO Exam 2017 Preliminary Answer Keys have been released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on its official website – tspsc.gov.in. TSPSC had conducted the Agriculture Extension Officer Grade-II exam on 22nd November 2017 to fill 851 vacancies of AEO in agriculture and cooperation department across Telangana. Candidates who had appeared for the same can now download the preliminary answer keys by following the instructions given below:

How to Download TSPSC AEO Exam 2017 Preliminary Answer Keys?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - tspsc.gov.in

Step 2 – Click on Webstie

Step 3 – Click on Results, Keys, OMR Download

Step 4 – Again click on Keys

Step 5 – Click on:

Preliminary Key for Agriculture Extension officer Grade-II (Notfn.No. 51/2017)

Step 6 – Enter your TSPSC ID & Date of Birth and Login to your profile

Step 7 – Download the preliminary answer keys and take a print out

Direct Link - https://www.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1222/53967/login.html

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will accept the Objections to Preliminary Answer Keys of AEO Exam 2017 from 29th November 2017 i.e. tomorrow. Candidates need to submit their objections online in English language only. Also, the objections have to be raised in the order of questions numbers allocated by TSPSC to each question. The window to raise objections is open till 5th December 2017, post that no objections will be entertained by the Commission.

About TSPSC Agriculture Extension Officer (AEO) Grade-II Exam

The TSPSC Agriculture Extension Officer (AEO) Grade-II Exam conducted on 22nd November 2017 comprised of two papers viz Paper I that covered General Studies and General Abilities of the candidates and Paper 2 covered questions from Agriculture from the Diploma level. Both the papers comprised of 150 questions carrying 1 mark each.

| Edited by: Ananya Chakraborty
