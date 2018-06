TSPSC Forest Beat Officer Result 2017 Declared at tspsc.gov.in; Check Now

TSPSC Forest Beat Officer 2017 Result has been declared by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on its official website - tspsc.gov.in TSPSC had organized the Forest Beat Officer (FBO) Exam 2017 on 29October, last year, to fill 1,857 vacancies in the Forest Department.A total of 5569 candidates have been provisionally selected in 1:3 ratio based on FBO Exam 2017 and are eligible to appear for the Medical, Physical Test and Events that are scheduled to begin from 2July 2018 at the concerned local districts of the provisionally admitted candidates. TSPSC will share the day-wise schedule of Physical Tests and Events shortly on its official website. It will be followed by Document Verification process.Candidates who had appeared for the TSPSC Forest Beat Officer Examinationcan now check their result by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://tspsc.gov.in/ Step 2 – Click on ‘FOREST BEAT OFFICER (48/2017) RESULTS’ tabStep 3 – CTRL+F with your Hall Ticket Number and SearchStep 4 – Download the pdf and save it.