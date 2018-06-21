English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
TSPSC Forest Beat Officer Result 2017 Declared at tspsc.gov.in; Check Now
TSPSC Forest Beat Officer 2017 Result has been declared by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on its official website.
(Image: News18.com)
TSPSC Forest Beat Officer 2017 Result has been declared by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on its official website - tspsc.gov.in.
TSPSC had organized the Forest Beat Officer (FBO) Exam 2017 on 29th October, last year, to fill 1,857 vacancies in the Forest Department.
A total of 5569 candidates have been provisionally selected in 1:3 ratio based on FBO Exam 2017 and are eligible to appear for the Medical, Physical Test and Events that are scheduled to begin from 2nd July 2018 at the concerned local districts of the provisionally admitted candidates. TSPSC will share the day-wise schedule of Physical Tests and Events shortly on its official website. It will be followed by Document Verification process.
Candidates who had appeared for the TSPSC Forest Beat Officer Examination 2017can now check their result by following the instructions given below:
How to check TSPSC Forest Beat Officer 2017 Result?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://tspsc.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘FOREST BEAT OFFICER (48/2017) RESULTS’ tab
Step 3 – CTRL+F with your Hall Ticket Number and Search
Step 4 – Download the pdf and save it.
Direct Link - http://fboresults.tspsc.gov.in/FBO-VERIFI-RESULT.pdf
