English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TSPSC Group 4 Answer Keys Expected Soon on tspsc.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here
Candidates who had appeared for the TSPSC Group IV Exam 2018 must keep a close tab on the official website to download the Answer Keys once it’s released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
Loading...
TSPSC Group 4 Answer Keys are expected to be released soon by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on its official website – tspsc.gov.in.
The Commission had successfully organized the TSPSC Group 4 Examination 2018 yesterday, i.e. Sunday 7th October 2018 across the state of Telangana. TSPSC aims to fill 1521 vacancies for Group 4, JA in RTC and Bill Collector in GHMC and various other posts in Beverages Corporation via this recruitment drive.
Candidates need to score minimum 40% marks (35% for BC and 30% for SC/ST) to qualify the OMR Based Examination for TSPSC Group IV Recruitment 2018. The qualified candidates will be invited for Certificate Verification and those who clear the CV process will be eligible to appear for the Proficiency Test, which is of qualifying nature only.
Candidates who had appeared for the TSPSC Group IV Exam 2018 must keep a close tab on the official website to download the Answer Keys once it’s released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).
The Direct Link to download the TSPSC Group 4 Answer Keys is given below:
https://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCWEB0508/keyscu.jsp
The Commission had successfully organized the TSPSC Group 4 Examination 2018 yesterday, i.e. Sunday 7th October 2018 across the state of Telangana. TSPSC aims to fill 1521 vacancies for Group 4, JA in RTC and Bill Collector in GHMC and various other posts in Beverages Corporation via this recruitment drive.
Candidates need to score minimum 40% marks (35% for BC and 30% for SC/ST) to qualify the OMR Based Examination for TSPSC Group IV Recruitment 2018. The qualified candidates will be invited for Certificate Verification and those who clear the CV process will be eligible to appear for the Proficiency Test, which is of qualifying nature only.
Candidates who had appeared for the TSPSC Group IV Exam 2018 must keep a close tab on the official website to download the Answer Keys once it’s released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).
The Direct Link to download the TSPSC Group 4 Answer Keys is given below:
https://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCWEB0508/keyscu.jsp
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cristiano Ronaldo Among First Nominees for Ballon d'Or Award
- Vodafone Launches Rs 279 Plan With 84 Days Validity to Take on Airtel And Jio
- Streaming Now: 10 Shows & Films Releasing on Netflix, Amazon Prime This Week
- Youth Olympics: Bhaker Leads Indian contingent, 'Wild Boars' Welcomed as Games Open on Street
- I am Scared of People's Expectations, Says Swapna Barman
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...