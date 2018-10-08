TSPSC Group 4 Answer Keys Expected Soon on tspsc.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here

TSPSC Group 4 Answer Keys are expected to be released soon by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on its official website – tspsc.gov.in.The Commission had successfully organized the TSPSC Group 4 Examination 2018 yesterday, i.e. Sunday 7th October 2018 across the state of Telangana. TSPSC aims to fill 1521 vacancies for Group 4, JA in RTC and Bill Collector in GHMC and various other posts in Beverages Corporation via this recruitment drive.Candidates need to score minimum 40% marks (35% for BC and 30% for SC/ST) to qualify the OMR Based Examination for TSPSC Group IV Recruitment 2018. The qualified candidates will be invited for Certificate Verification and those who clear the CV process will be eligible to appear for the Proficiency Test, which is of qualifying nature only.Candidates who had appeared for the TSPSC Group IV Exam 2018 must keep a close tab on the official website to download the Answer Keys once it’s released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).The Direct Link to download the TSPSC Group 4 Answer Keys is given below: