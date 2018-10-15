GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

TSPSC aims to fill over 1500 vacant posts of Group IV, JA in RTC, Bill Collector in GHMC and various other posts in Beverages Corporation

Contributor Content

Updated:October 15, 2018, 11:59 AM IST
TSPSC Group 4 OMR Sheet 2018 Out at tspsc.gov.in, Download Now
Image for representation.
TSPSC Group 4 OMR Sheet 2018 has been released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on its official website - tspsc.gov.in. TSPSC aims to fill over 1500 vacant posts of Group IV, JA in RTC, Bill Collector in GHMC and various other posts in Beverages Corporation via this general recruitment drive for which the Commission had organized the OMR based examination on 7th October 2018, earlier this month, against Notification Numbers 10/2018; 11/2018; 17/2018 and 18/2018. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) response sheet now:

How to download TSPSC Group 4 OMR Sheet 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://tspsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on the tab that reads, ‘10/2018, 11/2018, 17/2018 and 18/2018 OMRs’
Step 3 – Enter your TSPSC ID, Hall Ticket Number, Birthday and Captcha code to login
Step 4 – Download your OMR sheet and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://onlineresultdisplay.com/TSPSC71018/

Candidates need to score minimum 40% marks (35% for BC and 30% for SC/ST) to qualify the OMR Based Examination for TSPSC Group IV Recruitment 2018. The qualified candidates will be invited for Certificate Verification and those who clear the CV process will be eligible to appear for the Proficiency Test, which is of qualifying nature only.
