Candidates must know that TSPSC Group IV Recruitment Exam 2018 will be an OMR-based examination.

Contributor Content

Updated:October 3, 2018, 10:52 AM IST
TSPSC Hall Ticket 2018: Group 4, JA & Others Out on tspsc.gov.in, Exam on 7th October 2018
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
TSPSC Hall Ticket 2018 for Group 4, JA in RTC and Bill Collector in GHMC and various other posts in Beverages Corporation has been released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on its official website - tspsc.gov.in. The Commission is scheduled to organize the Group IV Competitive Examination for general recruitment on Sunday, 7th October 2018. Candidates who had successfully registered for Notification Numbers 10/2018; 11/2018; 17/2018 and 18/2018 can follow the instructions below and download their Hall Ticket now:

How to download TSPSC Hall Ticket 2018: Group IV, JA & Others?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://tspsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on the tab that reads,
‘Hall ticket Download for Notification nos. 10/2018 , 11/2018 , 17/2018 & 18/2018’
Step 3 – Enter your TSPSC Id and Date of Birth and click on Go
Step 4 – Download your Hall Ticket and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link: - http://ht.tspsc.gov.in/HTDownloadGIVJAGHMCBCL2018.tspsc
Candidates must know that TSPSC Group IV Recruitment Exam 2018 will be an OMR-based examination. Candidates must bring their own ball point pen to mark the correct option in the candidate response sheet.
