TSPSC Hostel Welfare Officers Grade 2 Hall Ticket available at tspsc.gov.in, Download Now!
TSPSC aims to fill 87 vacancies for the post of Hostel Welfare Officer Grade 2 in Tribal Welfare Department. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of this Examination and candidates who will qualify the exam will be called for verification of certificates.
(Image: News18.com)
TSPSC Hostel Welfare Officers Grade 2 Hall Tickets have been released today i.e. 24th July 2018 by the Telangana State Public Service Commission, Hyderabad on its official website - tspsc.gov.in. The examination for the post of Hostel Welfare Officers Grade 2 in Tribal Welfare Department is scheduled to be organized on 29th July 2018 organized by TSPSC. Candidates who had applied for the same can visit the official website of TSPSC to download the Hall ticket by following the instructions given below:
How to download Hall Ticket for TSPSC Hostel Welfare Officers Grade 2?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://tspsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Hall ticket Download’ against notification ‘notification no.07/2018, dt.30/01/2018 Hostel Welfare Officers Grade 2 in Tribal Department’ on the home page
Step 3 – Enter details like TSPSC Id and date of birth
Step 4 – Click on Go
Step 5 – Download the Hall ticket and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - http://tspsc.gov.in/tspscDrHalltickets/HTDownload072018HWO1.tspsc
The examination for Hostel Welfare Officers Grade 2 in Backward Classes Welfare Department is also scheduled to take place on 29th July 2018 and candidates can download the Hall ticket for the same by visiting the below mentioned url:
http://tspsc.gov.in/tspscDrHalltickets/HTDownload072018HWO1.tspsc
