TSPSC Hyderabad Recruitment 2018: 32 Lab Assistant, Dairy Manager & Other Posts, Apply Before September 7
The application process to fill 32 vacancies for the post of Assistant Dairy Manager, Assistant Quality Control Officer, Field Supervisor, Processing Officer and Lab Assistant under general recruitment has begun on the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission, Hyderabad.
TSPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 32 vacancies for the post of Assistant Dairy Manager, Assistant Quality Control Officer, Field Supervisor, Processing Officer and Lab Assistant under general recruitment has begun on the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission, Hyderabad - tspsc.gov.in.
Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before September 7, 2018 by following the instructions mentioned below.
How to apply for TSPSC Recruitment 2018:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://tspsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Notifications’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Know your TSPSC ID’ on the right side of home page
Step 4 – Enter details like Adhar number and date of birth and click on get details
Step 5 – Click on ‘Application Submission’ against the posts ‘Notification No.24/ 2018,dt.04/08/2018 Lab Assistant in Telangana State Dairy Development Co-operative Federation Limited’ or Notification No.23/ 2018,dt.04/08/2018 Field Supervisor and Processing Supervisor in Telangana State Dairy Development Co-operative Federation Limited’ or ‘Notification No.22/ 2018,dt.04/08/2018 Assistant Dairy Manager/ Manager GR-2 and Assistant Quality control Officer in Telangana State Dairy Development Co-operative Federation Limited’ respectivley
Step 6 – Login with required credentials
Step 7 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete application process
Step 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link for TSPSC ID - http://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCREPORTS/tspscIdAadharNo.tspsc
Direct Link - https://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCWEB0508/Directrecruitment.jsp
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.280 (Application and Examination Fee)
SC/ ST/ BC Category (Telangana State) – NIL
PHE/ Ex-service men Category -NIL
TSPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 32
Lab Assistant – 10
Field Supervisor – 4
Processing Supervisor -12
Assistant Dairy Manager / Manager Gr-II - 5
Assistant Quality Control Officer – 1
Eligibility Criteria:
Lab Assistant – The applicant must possess B.Sc. with Chemistry from any University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, State Act or Provincial Act or an Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission.
Field Supervisor – The applicant must be a Graduate with PG Diploma in Dairy Technology of any University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, State Act or Provincial Act or an Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission.
Processing Supervisor -The applicant must have passed IDD of 2 years duration or must possess a Degree in BSc (DT)/ BTech (Dairying)/ BVSc & AH or MSc Dairy Science of any University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, Sate Act or Provincial Act or an Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission / AICTE.
Assistant Dairy Manager / Manager Gr-II/ Assistant Quality Control Officer – The applicant must possess a degree in BSc (DT)/ BTech (Dairying)/BVSc & AH or MSc Dairy Science of any University in India established or incorporated by or under central Act, State Act or Provincial Act or an Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission/AICTE.
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility criteria.
Official Advertisement:
Lab Assistant – http://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCWEB0508/DIRECTRECRUITMENTNOTI/242018.pdf
Field Supervisor/ Processing Supervisor - http://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCWEB0508/DIRECTRECRUITMENTNOTI/232018.pdf
Assistant Dairy Manager / Manager Gr-II/ Assistant Quality Control Officer – http://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCWEB0508/DIRECTRECRUITMENTNOTI/222018.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 44 years as on 1st July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
Lab Assistant- The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.16,400 – Rs. 49,870.
Field Supervisor/ Processing Supervisor - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs. 21,230 – Rs.63,010.
Assistant Dairy Manager / Manager Gr-II/ Assistant Quality Control Officer - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.29,760 – Rs.80,930.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Examination.
Centres for the Written Examination:
Hyderabad (including HMDA Jurisdiction)
Karimnagar
Khammam
Warangal
Nizamabad
Important Dates:
Last date of submission of online application – 7th September 2018
Download of Hall Ticket - 7 days before the commencement of Examination
Date of Examination – to be announced later
