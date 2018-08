TSPSC Hyderabad Recruitment 2018: 32 Lab Assistant, Dairy Manager & Other Posts, Apply Before September 7

TSPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 32 vacancies for the post of Assistant Dairy Manager, Assistant Quality Control Officer, Field Supervisor, Processing Officer and Lab Assistant under general recruitment has begun on the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission, Hyderabad - tspsc.gov.in.Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before September 7, 2018 by following the instructions mentioned below.Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://tspsc.gov.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Notifications’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Know your TSPSC ID’ on the right side of home pageStep 4 – Enter details like Adhar number and date of birth and click on get detailsStep 5 – Click on ‘Application Submission’ against the posts ‘Notification No.24/ 2018,dt.04/08/2018 Lab Assistant in Telangana State Dairy Development Co-operative Federation Limited’ or Notification No.23/ 2018,dt.04/08/2018 Field Supervisor and Processing Supervisor in Telangana State Dairy Development Co-operative Federation Limited’ or ‘Notification No.22/ 2018,dt.04/08/2018 Assistant Dairy Manager/ Manager GR-2 and Assistant Quality control Officer in Telangana State Dairy Development Co-operative Federation Limited’ respectivleyStep 6 – Login with required credentialsStep 7 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete application processStep 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referenceDirect Link for TSPSC ID - http://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCREPORTS/tspscIdAadharNo.tspsc Direct Link - https://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCWEB0508/Directrecruitment.jsp Unreserved Category – Rs.280 (Application and Examination Fee)SC/ ST/ BC Category (Telangana State) – NILPHE/ Ex-service men Category -NILTotal Posts: 32Lab Assistant – 10Field Supervisor – 4Processing Supervisor -12Assistant Dairy Manager / Manager Gr-II - 5Assistant Quality Control Officer – 1Eligibility Criteria:Lab Assistant – The applicant must possess B.Sc. with Chemistry from any University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, State Act or Provincial Act or an Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission.Field Supervisor – The applicant must be a Graduate with PG Diploma in Dairy Technology of any University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, State Act or Provincial Act or an Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission.Processing Supervisor -The applicant must have passed IDD of 2 years duration or must possess a Degree in BSc (DT)/ BTech (Dairying)/ BVSc & AH or MSc Dairy Science of any University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, Sate Act or Provincial Act or an Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission / AICTE.Assistant Dairy Manager / Manager Gr-II/ Assistant Quality Control Officer – The applicant must possess a degree in BSc (DT)/ BTech (Dairying)/BVSc & AH or MSc Dairy Science of any University in India established or incorporated by or under central Act, State Act or Provincial Act or an Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission/AICTE.Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility criteria.Lab Assistant – http://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCWEB0508/DIRECTRECRUITMENTNOTI/242018.pdf Field Supervisor/ Processing Supervisor - http://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCWEB0508/DIRECTRECRUITMENTNOTI/232018.pdf Assistant Dairy Manager / Manager Gr-II/ Assistant Quality Control Officer – http://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCWEB0508/DIRECTRECRUITMENTNOTI/222018.pdfApplicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 44 years as on 1st July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.Lab Assistant- The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.16,400 – Rs. 49,870.Field Supervisor/ Processing Supervisor - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs. 21,230 – Rs.63,010.Assistant Dairy Manager / Manager Gr-II/ Assistant Quality Control Officer - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.29,760 – Rs.80,930.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Examination.Hyderabad (including HMDA Jurisdiction)KarimnagarKhammamWarangalNizamabadLast date of submission of online application – 7th September 2018Download of Hall Ticket - 7 days before the commencement of ExaminationDate of Examination – to be announced later