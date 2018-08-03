English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
TSPSC Hyderabad Recruitment 2018: 58 Health Assistant and Field Assistant Posts, Apply before 22nd August 2018
Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 22nd August 2018
TSPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 58 vacancies for the post of Health Assistant and Field Assistant in Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department and Dairy Development Co-Operative Federation Limited in the State of Telangana has begun on the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission, Hyderabad - tspsc.gov.in.
Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 22nd August 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for TSPSC Recruitment for Health Assistant and Field Assistant Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://tspsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Notifications’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Know your TSPSC ID’ on the right side
Step 4 – Enter details like Aadhaar Number and date of birth
Step 5 – Click on ‘Application Submission’ against ‘Notification No.21/2018, date 27/07/2018 Field Assistant in Telangana State Dairy Development Co-operative Federation Limited’ or ‘Notification No.20/2018, date 27/07/2018 Health Assistant in Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department’ respectively
Step 6 – Login with required credentials
Step 7 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete application process
Step 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link for Field Assistant Post - http://tspscfieldasst.tspsc.gov.in/Application.tspsc
Direct Link for Health Assistant - http://tspschealthasst.tspsc.gov.in/Application.tspsc
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.280 (Application and Examination Fee)
SC/ ST/ BC Category (Telangana State) – NIL
PHE/ Ex-service men Category -NIL
TSPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 58
Health Assistant Posts – 50
Field Assistant Posts – 8
Eligibility Criteria:
Health Assistant Posts – The applicant must be class 12th passed or an Intermediate with Biological Science with a pass certificate in Multi Purpose Health Assistant Training Course/ Sanitary Inspector Training Course certificate awarded by the Chairman, Board of Examinations constituted by the Government of Telangana or from Government of India/ Government of Telangana Recognized Institution.
Field Assistant Posts – The applicant must be an Intermediate with Biological Science of State Board of Intermediate Examination.
Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
Official Advertisement:
http://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCWEB0508/DIRECTRECRUITMENTNOTI/202018.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 44 years as on 1st July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
Health Assistant Posts – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.18,400 – Rs.55,410.
Field Assistant Posts – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.16,400 – Rs.49,870.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Examination.
Centres for the Written Examination:
Hyderabad (including HMDA Jurisdiction)
Karimnagar
Khammam
Warangal
Nizamabad
Mahaboobnagar
Sangareddy
Nalgonda
Adilabad
Important Dates:
Last date of submission of online application – 22nd August 2018
Download of Hall Ticket – 7 days before commencement of Examination
Date of Examination – To be announced later
