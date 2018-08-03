TSPSC Hyderabad Recruitment 2018: 58 Health Assistant and Field Assistant Posts, Apply before 22nd August 2018

TSPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 58 vacancies for the post of Health Assistant and Field Assistant in Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department and Dairy Development Co-Operative Federation Limited in the State of Telangana has begun on the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission, Hyderabad - tspsc.gov.in.Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 22nd August 2018 by following the instructions given below:How to apply for TSPSC Recruitment for Health Assistant and Field Assistant Posts?Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://tspsc.gov.inStep 2 – Click on ‘Notifications’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on link ‘Know your TSPSC ID’ on the right sideStep 4 – Enter details like Aadhaar Number and date of birthStep 5 – Click on ‘Application Submission’ against ‘Notification No.21/2018, date 27/07/2018 Field Assistant in Telangana State Dairy Development Co-operative Federation Limited’ or ‘Notification No.20/2018, date 27/07/2018 Health Assistant in Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department’ respectivelyStep 6 – Login with required credentialsStep 7 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete application processStep 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referenceDirect Link for Field Assistant Post - http://tspscfieldasst.tspsc.gov.in/Application.tspscDirect Link for Health Assistant - http://tspschealthasst.tspsc.gov.in/Application.tspscApplication Fee:Unreserved Category – Rs.280 (Application and Examination Fee)SC/ ST/ BC Category (Telangana State) – NILPHE/ Ex-service men Category -NILTSPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 58Health Assistant Posts – 50Field Assistant Posts – 8Eligibility Criteria:Health Assistant Posts – The applicant must be class 12th passed or an Intermediate with Biological Science with a pass certificate in Multi Purpose Health Assistant Training Course/ Sanitary Inspector Training Course certificate awarded by the Chairman, Board of Examinations constituted by the Government of Telangana or from Government of India/ Government of Telangana Recognized Institution.Field Assistant Posts – The applicant must be an Intermediate with Biological Science of State Board of Intermediate Examination.Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:Official Advertisement:http://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCWEB0508/DIRECTRECRUITMENTNOTI/202018.pdfAge Limit:Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 44 years as on 1st July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.Pay Scale:Health Assistant Posts – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.18,400 – Rs.55,410.Field Assistant Posts – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.16,400 – Rs.49,870.Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Examination.Centres for the Written Examination:Hyderabad (including HMDA Jurisdiction)KarimnagarKhammamWarangalNizamabadMahaboobnagarSangareddyNalgondaAdilabadImportant Dates:Last date of submission of online application – 22nd August 2018Download of Hall Ticket – 7 days before commencement of ExaminationDate of Examination – To be announced later