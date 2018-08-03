GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

TSPSC Hyderabad Recruitment 2018: 58 Health Assistant and Field Assistant Posts, Apply before 22nd August 2018

Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 22nd August 2018

Contributor Content

Updated:August 3, 2018, 11:24 AM IST
TSPSC Hyderabad Recruitment 2018: 58 Health Assistant and Field Assistant Posts, Apply before 22nd August 2018
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
TSPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 58 vacancies for the post of Health Assistant and Field Assistant in Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department and Dairy Development Co-Operative Federation Limited in the State of Telangana has begun on the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission, Hyderabad - tspsc.gov.in.

Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 22nd August 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for TSPSC Recruitment for Health Assistant and Field Assistant Posts?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://tspsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Notifications’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Know your TSPSC ID’ on the right side
Step 4 – Enter details like Aadhaar Number and date of birth
Step 5 – Click on ‘Application Submission’ against ‘Notification No.21/2018, date 27/07/2018 Field Assistant in Telangana State Dairy Development Co-operative Federation Limited’ or ‘Notification No.20/2018, date 27/07/2018 Health Assistant in Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department’ respectively
Step 6 – Login with required credentials
Step 7 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete application process
Step 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference

Direct Link for Field Assistant Post - http://tspscfieldasst.tspsc.gov.in/Application.tspsc

Direct Link for Health Assistant - http://tspschealthasst.tspsc.gov.in/Application.tspsc

Application Fee:

Unreserved Category – Rs.280 (Application and Examination Fee)
SC/ ST/ BC Category (Telangana State) – NIL
PHE/ Ex-service men Category -NIL
TSPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 58
Health Assistant Posts – 50
Field Assistant Posts – 8

Eligibility Criteria:

Health Assistant Posts – The applicant must be class 12th passed or an Intermediate with Biological Science with a pass certificate in Multi Purpose Health Assistant Training Course/ Sanitary Inspector Training Course certificate awarded by the Chairman, Board of Examinations constituted by the Government of Telangana or from Government of India/ Government of Telangana Recognized Institution.
Field Assistant Posts – The applicant must be an Intermediate with Biological Science of State Board of Intermediate Examination.
Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
Official Advertisement:
http://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCWEB0508/DIRECTRECRUITMENTNOTI/202018.pdf

Age Limit:

Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 44 years as on 1st July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Pay Scale:

Health Assistant Posts – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.18,400 – Rs.55,410.
Field Assistant Posts – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.16,400 – Rs.49,870.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Examination.

Centres for the Written Examination:
Hyderabad (including HMDA Jurisdiction)
Karimnagar
Khammam
Warangal
Nizamabad
Mahaboobnagar
Sangareddy
Nalgonda
Adilabad

Important Dates:

Last date of submission of online application – 22nd August 2018
Download of Hall Ticket – 7 days before commencement of Examination
Date of Examination – To be announced later

Also Watch

