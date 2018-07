TSPSC Hyderabad Recruitment 2018: 76 Grade 2 Posts, Apply Before 10th August 2018

TSPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 76 vacancies for the post of Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Stores Officer and Data Processing Assistant (Grade 2) in Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited in the State of Telangana has begun today on the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission, Hyderabad - tspsc.gov.in.Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 10th August 2018 by following the instructions mentioned below:How to apply for TSPSC, Hyderabad Recruitment 2018?Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://tspsc.gov.in Step 2 – Register yourself firstStep 3 – Fill the form with required details and submitStep 4 – TSPSC Id will generateStep 5 – Login with required credentialsStep 6 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application formStep 7 – Download the confirmation form and take a printout for future referenceDirect Link for Registration - https://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCOTR2015/oneTimeRegistration.tspsc Direct Link for Login - http://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCOTR2015/editOtr23329598.tspscApplication Fee:Unreserved Category – Rs.280 (Application and Examination Fee)SC/ ST/ BC Category (Telangana State) – NILTSPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 76Assistant Accounts Officer Grade 2 – 13Assistant Stores Officer Grade 2 – 55Data Processing Assistant Grade 2 - 8Eligibility Criteria:Assistant Accounts Officer Grade 2 – The applicant must be B.Com from any University recognized by UGC and proficiency in accounts.Assistant Stores Officer Grade 2 – The applicant must be B.Com from any University recognized by UGC and proficiency in Computer applications.Data Processing Assistant Grade 2 - The applicant must be a Graduate from any University recognized by UGC and proficiency in Computer applications.Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:Official Advertisement:Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 44 years as on 1st July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.16,400 – Rs.49,870.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Examination.Centres for the Written Examination:Hyderabad (including HMDA Jurisdiction)KarimnagarKhammamWarangalNizamabadMahaboobnagarRanga ReddyMedakNalgondaAdilabadStart date of submission of online application – 25th July 2018Last date of submission of online application - 10th August 2018Download of Hall Ticket - 7 days before commencement of ExaminationDate of Examination – 7th October 2018