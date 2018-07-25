GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

TSPSC Hyderabad Recruitment 2018: 76 Grade 2 Posts, Apply Before 10th August 2018

TSPSC Recruitment 2018 to fill 76 vacancies for the post of Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Stores Officer and Data Processing Assistant.

Contributor Content

Updated:July 25, 2018, 4:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
TSPSC Hyderabad Recruitment 2018: 76 Grade 2 Posts, Apply Before 10th August 2018
Image for representation.
TSPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 76 vacancies for the post of Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Stores Officer and Data Processing Assistant (Grade 2) in Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited in the State of Telangana has begun today on the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission, Hyderabad - tspsc.gov.in.

Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 10th August 2018 by following the instructions mentioned below:

How to apply for TSPSC, Hyderabad Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://tspsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Register yourself first
Step 3 – Fill the form with required details and submit
Step 4 – TSPSC Id will generate
Step 5 – Login with required credentials
Step 6 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application form
Step 7 – Download the confirmation form and take a printout for future reference

Direct Link for Registration - https://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCOTR2015/oneTimeRegistration.tspsc
Direct Link for Login - http://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCOTR2015/editOtr23329598.tspsc

Application Fee:

Unreserved Category – Rs.280 (Application and Examination Fee)
SC/ ST/ BC Category (Telangana State) – NIL
TSPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 76
Assistant Accounts Officer Grade 2 – 13
Assistant Stores Officer Grade 2 – 55
Data Processing Assistant Grade 2 - 8

Eligibility Criteria:
Assistant Accounts Officer Grade 2 – The applicant must be B.Com from any University recognized by UGC and proficiency in accounts.
Assistant Stores Officer Grade 2 – The applicant must be B.Com from any University recognized by UGC and proficiency in Computer applications.
Data Processing Assistant Grade 2 - The applicant must be a Graduate from any University recognized by UGC and proficiency in Computer applications.
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
Official Advertisement:
http://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCWEB0508/DIRECTRECRUITMENTNOTI/182018020618.pdf

Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 44 years as on 1st July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.16,400 – Rs.49,870.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Examination.
Centres for the Written Examination:
Hyderabad (including HMDA Jurisdiction)
Karimnagar
Khammam
Warangal
Nizamabad
Mahaboobnagar
Ranga Reddy
Medak
Nalgonda
Adilabad

Important Dates:
Start date of submission of online application – 25th July 2018
Last date of submission of online application - 10th August 2018
Download of Hall Ticket - 7 days before commencement of Examination
Date of Examination – 7th October 2018

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?

What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...