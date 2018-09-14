TSPSC Recruitment 2018: 24 Professor, Associate, Assistant Professor Jobs, Apply From 15th September 2018

TSPSC Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 24 vacancies for the post of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor under direct recruitment has been released on the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Hyderabad - tspsc.gov.in.TSPSC aims to fill these vacancies in the Forest College and Research Institute, Mulugu. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post from tomorrow i.e. 15th September 2018 till 1st October 2018.TSPSC Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details:Professor - 3Associate Professor - 7Assistant Professor - 14Eligibility Criteria:The Academic Qualifications & Experience differs for different Subjects and Disciplines for the positions mentioned above. Candidates must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:Official Advertisement:Age Limit:Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 58 years. Age relaxation rules are applicable as stated in the official advertisement above.Pay Scale:The selected candidates will be eligible for the UGC Pay Scales applicable to University and College Teachers. Details of the same are mentioned in the official advertisement.Selection Process:Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Examination or Interview.