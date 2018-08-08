English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
TSPSC Recruitment 2018: 50 Posts, Apply From 10th August 2018
TSPSC Recruitment 2018 to fill 50 vacancies for the post of Boiler Operator Grade 2, Plant Operator, Marketing Assistant and Supervisor (Marketing). Check detailed notification on tspsc.gov.in.
TSPSC Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 50 vacancies for the post of Boiler Operator Grade 2, Plant Operator, Marketing Assistant and Supervisor (Marketing) under general recruitment has been released on the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Hyderabad - tspsc.gov.in.
The application process for the above mentioned posts will commence from 10th August 2018 and interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 9th September 2018.
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.280 (Application and Examination Fee)
SC/ ST/ BC Category (Telangana State) – NIL
PHE/ Ex-service men Category -NIL
TSPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 50
Boiler Operator Grade 2 – 3
Plant Operator – 25
Marketing Assistant – 10
Supervisor (Marketing) - 12
Eligibility Criteria:
Boiler Operator Grade 2 – The applicant must be class 12th passed with 2nd class Boiler Certificate issued by the State Government Competent Authority.
Plant Operator – The applicant must be class 12th passed with Trade Certificate from ITI in Mechanical or Fitter issued by State Government Competent Authority.
Marketing Assistant – The applicant must be a Graduate with PG Diploma in Marketing of any University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, State Act or Provincial Act or an Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission.
Supervisor (Marketing) - The applicant must be a Graduate with PG Diploma in Marketing of any University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, State Act or Provincial Act or an Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission.
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
Official Advertisement:
http://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCWEB0508/DIRECTRECRUITMENTNOTI/282018.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 44 years as on 1st July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
Boiler Operator Grade 2/ Plant Operator/ Marketing Assistant - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.16,400 – Rs. 49,870.
Supervisor (Marketing) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs. 21,230 – Rs.63,010.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Examination.
Centres for the Written Examination:
Hyderabad (including HMDA Jurisdiction)
Karimnagar
Khammam
Warangal
Nizamabad
Important Dates:
Start date of submission of online application – 10th August 2018
Last date of submission of online application – 9th September 2018
Download of Hall Ticket – 7 days before commencement of Examination
Date of Examination – to be announced later
Also Watch
