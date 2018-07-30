English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
TSPSC Recruitment 2018: 58 Health Assistant and Field Assistant Posts, Apply from 3rd August 2018
TSPSC aims to recruit candidates for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department and Dairy Development Co-Operative Federation Limited in the State of Telangana.
TSPSC Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 58 vacancies for the post of Health Assistant and Field Assistant has been released on the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission, Hyderabad - tspsc.gov.in.
TSPSC aims to recruit candidates for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department and Dairy Development Co-Operative Federation Limited in the State of Telangana. The application process for the same will start from 3rd August 2018 and interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 22nd August 2018.
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.280 (Application and Examination Fee)
SC/ ST/ BC Category (Telangana State) – NIL
PHE/ Ex-service men Category -NIL
TSPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 58
Health Assistant Posts – 50
Field Assistant Posts – 8
Eligibility Criteria:
Health Assistant Posts – The applicant must be class 12th passed or an Intermediate with Biological Science with a pass certificate in Multi Purpose Health Assistant Training Course/ Sanitary Inspector Training Course certificate awarded by the Chairman, Board of Examinations constituted by the Government of Telangana or from Government of India/ Government of Telangana Recognized Institution.
Field Assistant Posts – The applicant must be Intermediate with Biological Science of State Board of Intermediate Examination.
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
Official Advertisement:
http://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCWEB0508/DIRECTRECRUITMENTNOTI/202018.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 44 years as on 1st July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
Health Assistant Posts – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.18,400 – Rs.55,410.
