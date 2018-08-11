GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
TSPSC Recruitment 2018 Begins for 50 Posts, Apply Before 9th September 2018

Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 9th September 2018

Contributor Content

Updated:August 11, 2018, 12:04 PM IST
Illustration by MIr Suhail/News18
TSPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 50 vacancies for the post of Boiler Operator Grade 2, Plant Operator, Marketing Assistant and Supervisor (Marketing) under general recruitment has begun on the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Hyderabad - tspsc.gov.in.

Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 9th September 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for TSPSC Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://tspsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Notifications’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Know your TSPSC ID’ on the right side of home page
Step 4 – Enter details like Aadhar number and date of birth and click on get details
Step 5 – Click on ‘Application Submission’ against the posts ‘Notification No.28/ 2018,dt.04/08/2018 Supervisor (Marketing) in Telangana State Dairy Development Co-operative Federation Limited’ or Notification No.27/ 2018,dt.04/08/2018 Marketing Assistant in Telangana State Dairy Development Co-operative Federation Limited’ or ‘Notification No.26/ 2018,dt.04/08/2018 Plant Operator Officer in Telangana State Dairy Development Co-operative Federation Limited’ or ‘‘Notification No.25/ 2018,dt.04/08/2018 Boiler Operator Grade 2 in Telangana State Dairy Development Co-operative Federation Limited’ respectively
Step 6 – Login with required credentials
Step 7 – Fill the form, pay online fee and complete application process
Step 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference

Direct Link - https://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCWEB0508/Directrecruitment.jsp

TSPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 50
Boiler Operator Grade 2 – 3
Plant Operator – 25
Marketing Assistant – 10
Supervisor (Marketing) - 12

Eligibility Criteria:

Boiler Operator Grade 2 – The applicant must be class 12th passed with 2nd class Boiler Certificate issued by the State Government Competent Authority.

Plant Operator – The applicant must be class 12th passed with Trade Certificate from ITI in Mechanical or Fitter issued by State Government Competent Authority.

Marketing Assistant – The applicant must be Graduate with PG Diploma in Marketing of any University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, State Act or Provincial Act or an Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission.

Supervisor (Marketing) - The applicant must be Graduate with PG Diploma in Marketing of any University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, State Act or Provincial Act or an Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission.

Applicants must visit the official advertisement read the detailed notification to ascertain their eligibility criteria in below mentioned url:

Official Advertisement:
http://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCWEB0508/DIRECTRECRUITMENTNOTI/282018.pdf

Age Limit:

Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 44 years as on 1st July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Pay Scale:

Boiler Operator Grade 2/ Plant Operator/ Marketing Assistant - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.16,400 – Rs. 49,870.

Supervisor (Marketing) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs. 21,230 – Rs.63,010.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Examination (Objective Type).
Centres for the Written Examination:

Hyderabad (including HMDA Jurisdiction)
Karimnagar
Khammam
Warangal
Nizamabad

Application Fee:

Unreserved Category – Rs.280 (Application and Examination Fee)
SC/ ST/ BC Category (Telangana State) – NIL
PHE/ Ex-service men Category -NIL

Important Dates:

Last date to submit the online application – 9th September 2018
Hall Ticket download date – 7 days before commencement of Examination

Examination Date – to be announced later

