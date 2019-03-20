LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
TSPSC Releases Merit List for Group-IV Recruitment Exam at tspsc.gov.in

The Telangana State Public Service Commission released TSPSC merit list for recruitment examination held for Group-IV services at tspsc.gov.in.

News18.com

Updated:March 20, 2019, 9:36 AM IST
TSPSC Releases Merit List for Group-IV Recruitment Exam at tspsc.gov.in
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
TSPSC Merit List | The Telangana State Public Service Commission on Tuesday released TSPSC merit list for recruitment examination held for Group-IV services and others. The merit list has been released on the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in. A total of 2,72,132 candidates have been admitted to Group-IV Services merit list. The Telangana State Public Service Commission in a press release said the candidates, if any were admitted in the merit lists as per the Court orders, such admission is purely provisional and subject to outcome of the final judgments.

The TSPSC also released the merit list of 33,132 candidates for junior assistant posts in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, 69,378 candidates for Bill Collector posts in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and 19,545 candidates for various posts in Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited.

Meanwhile, the Commission said it has withdrawn selection notification for political science subject for degree college lecturers in Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Residential Educational Institutions Society and Telangana Social Welfare Residential Degree Colleges.

A revised selection list reserving one vacancy based on the orders of the High Court would be available on its website, the TSPSC added.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
