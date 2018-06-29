English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
TSPSC Staff Nurse Final Result 2017 Out at tspsc.gov.in, Certificate Verification Begins 4th July Onwards
TSPSC Staff Nurse Final Result 2017 has been released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on its official website – tspsc.gov.in.
TSPSC Staff Nurse Final Result 2017 has been released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on its official website – tspsc.gov.in, as per which, a total of 1019 candidates have been provisionally selected to fill 533 vacancies for the post of Staff Nurse in residential educational institutions societies in Telangana.
TSPSC had organized the written examination for the same on 17th September 2017, last year, and candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and check their result now:
How to check TSPSC Staff Nurse Final Result 2017?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCWEB0508/indexnew.jsp
Step 2 – Click on ‘Website’ tab
Step 3 – Click on ‘Results, Keys, OMR Download’ tab
Step 4 – Click on ‘Results’
Step 5 – Click on ‘Result Notification for the post of Staff Nurse (Notfn.No.21/2017)’
Step 6 – CTRL+F with your Hall Ticket number and Search
Step 7 – Download the pdf and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCWEB0508/PRESSNOTE/PREAMBLESTAFFNURSEResult.pdf
The selection of provisionally selected candidates is subject to certificate verification which will be held 4th July 2018 onwards. Detailed schedule for the same will be released shortly by TSPSC. Candidates will need to furnish original documents along with their attested photocopies during the document verification and certificate verification process.
The provisionally selected candidates can download the documents/certificate checklist from the above mentioned pdf.
