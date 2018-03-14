English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TSPSC TRT Preliminary Answer Keys & OMRs Released at tspsc.gov.in, Download Now!
TSPSC had organized the Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) from 24th February 2018 to 4th March 2018 to fill vacancies in state government schools for the posts of School Assistant, Secondary Grade Teacher, Language Pandit, Physical Education Teacher and School Assistant – Physical Education.
TSPSC TRT Preliminary Answer Keys and candidates’ OMR Response Sheets have been released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on its official website - tspsc.gov.in.
TSPSC had organized the Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) from 24th February 2018 to 4th March 2018 to fill vacancies in state government schools for the posts of School Assistant, Secondary Grade Teacher, Language Pandit, Physical Education Teacher and School Assistant – Physical Education. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and download the answer keys now:
How to download TSPSC TRT Preliminary Answer Keys?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCWEB0508/indexnew.jsp
Step 2 – Click on ‘TRT - OMR - CBRT-Preliminary Keys’ tab
Step 3 – Download the relevant Answer Key and save it or take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCWEB0508/TRTpreliminarykey.jsp
To download the candidate Response Sheets, candidates need to login with their credentials at the following webpage:
https://www.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1222/55423/login.html
TSPSC has invited objections from the candidates and the objection window will open from 21st March till 31st March 2018. “The candidates are instructed to submit their objections only in English language through the “Text Box of Submit Objection” link if they want to submit their objections in the form of Text.
The objections if typed in other than English language in the Text Box they will not be visible and hence will not be considered. Thus those who want to submit their objection in other language should upload their objection file only through the link “Attach File” in the form of PDF duly mentioning the HT no., Paper code, series, Question no/ Question ID in the PDF file,” read the official notification.
