TSPSC TRT Secondary Grade Teacher Hall Tickets released at tspsc.gov.in; Download Now!
The hall tickets for rest of the School Assistant exams for Mathematics, Social Studies and English, are still awaited and will be released tomorrow i.e. 23rd February 2018, 11 AM.
Image for representation.
TSPSC TRT Hall Tickets for Secondary Grade Teacher Telugu and English have been released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on the official website - tspsc.gov.in. TSPSC is scheduled to organize the Teachers Recruitment Test for Secondary Grade Teacher Telugu and English on 25th February 2018 across the state of Telangana. TSPSC had also released the Hall Tickets for Language Pundit & School Assistants exam which is scheduled for 24th February 2018. The hall tickets for rest of the School Assistant exams for Mathematics, Social Studies and English, are still awaited and will be released tomorrow i.e. 23rd February 2018, 11 AM. Candidates who are eligible to appear for the Secondary Grade Teacher Telugu and English Teachers Recruitment Test can follow the instructions below and download their Hall Ticket now:
How to download TSPSC TRT Hall Tickets?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://tspsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘TRT Hall Ticket Download’
Step 3 – Click on ‘Hall Ticket Download’ given in front of the subject exam you are eligible to appear for
Step 4 – Enter TSPSC ID & Date of Birth and click on Go
Step 5 – Download your Hall Ticket and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCWEB0508/tspsc_hallticket/index.html
The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is organizing the Teacher Recruitment Test from 24th February 2018 to 27th February 2018 to recruit Secondary Grade Teachers for Telugu and English, School Assistants and Language Pundits. The Commission is scheduled to release the Preliminary Answer Keys for these exams from 1st March 2018 to 5th March 2018, next month.
