TSPSC VRO 2018 Answer Key out at tspsc.gov.in, Download Now

Contributor Content

Updated:September 24, 2018, 12:04 PM IST
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
TSPSC VRO 2018 Answer Key has been released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on its official website – tspsc.gov.in.

The Commission had organized Village Revenue Officer (VRO) Examination 2018 on 16th September 2018 and released Candidate OMR Sheets earlier last week.

The minimum qualifying marks for OC candidates is 40%, 35% for BC, and 30% for SC/ST. Now candidates can download Answer Keys of TSPSC VRO Exam 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to download TSPSC VRO 2018 Answer Key?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://tspsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on the ‘Website’ tab
Step 3 – Under ‘What’s New’ Section on the homepage, click on the url that reads,
PRELIMINARY KEY - VILLAGE REVENUE OFFICER IN REVENUE DEPARTMENT NOTIFIED VIDE COMMISSION NOTFN NO.13/2018.
Step 4 – Download the Answer Key and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - https://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCWEB0508/PRESSNOTE/PAPER_18130_PRILIMINARY_KEY.pdf

It is notable here that candidates who qualify the TSPSC VRO Written Examination will be called for document verification in order of merit list, as per community-wise and category-wise vacancies.
