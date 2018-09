TSPSC VRO 2018 Answer Key out at tspsc.gov.in, Download Now

TSPSC VRO 2018 Answer Key has been released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on its official website – tspsc.gov.in.The Commission had organized Village Revenue Officer (VRO) Examination 2018 on 16th September 2018 and released Candidate OMR Sheets earlier last week.The minimum qualifying marks for OC candidates is 40%, 35% for BC, and 30% for SC/ST. Now candidates can download Answer Keys of TSPSC VRO Exam 2018 by following the instructions given below:How to download TSPSC VRO 2018 Answer Key?Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://tspsc.gov.inStep 2 – Click on the ‘Website’ tabStep 3 – Under ‘What’s New’ Section on the homepage, click on the url that reads,PRELIMINARY KEY - VILLAGE REVENUE OFFICER IN REVENUE DEPARTMENT NOTIFIED VIDE COMMISSION NOTFN NO.13/2018.Step 4 – Download the Answer Key and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - https://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCWEB0508/PRESSNOTE/PAPER_18130_PRILIMINARY_KEY.pdf It is notable here that candidates who qualify the TSPSC VRO Written Examination will be called for document verification in order of merit list, as per community-wise and category-wise vacancies.