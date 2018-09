TSPSC VRO 2018 OMR Sheets out at tspsc.gov.in. Download Now

TSPSC VRO 2018 OMR Sheets have been released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on its official website – tspsc.gov.in . TSPSC had organized the Village Revenue Officer Examination 2018 on 16th September 2018 earlier this week and candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and download their OMR Sheet now:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://tspsc.gov.in Step 2 – Click on VRO – OMRs tabStep 3 – Enter your TSPSC ID, Hall Ticket Number, Birth Date, Catpcha code and click on LoginStep 4 – Download your OMR and take save it or take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://omrsvro.tspsc.gov.in/TSPSC160918/ TSPSC aims to fill 700 vacancies for the post of Village Revenue Officer in the state of Telangana. Candidates who qualify the OMR-based exam will be invited for Certificate Verification. The minimum qualifying marks for OC candidates is 40%, 35% for BC, and 30% for SC/ST.