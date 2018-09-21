English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TSPSC VRO 2018 OMR Sheets out at tspsc.gov.in. Download Now
Commission (TSPSC) on its official website – tspsc.gov.in. TSPSC had organized the Village Revenue Officer Examination 2018 on 16th September 2018 earlier this week.
TSPSC VRO 2018 OMR Sheets have been released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on its official website – tspsc.gov.in. TSPSC had organized the Village Revenue Officer Examination 2018 on 16th September 2018 earlier this week and candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and download their OMR Sheet now:
How to download TSPSC VRO 2018 OMR Sheets?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://tspsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on VRO – OMRs tab
Step 3 – Enter your TSPSC ID, Hall Ticket Number, Birth Date, Catpcha code and click on Login
Step 4 – Download your OMR and take save it or take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://omrsvro.tspsc.gov.in/TSPSC160918/
TSPSC aims to fill 700 vacancies for the post of Village Revenue Officer in the state of Telangana. Candidates who qualify the OMR-based exam will be invited for Certificate Verification. The minimum qualifying marks for OC candidates is 40%, 35% for BC, and 30% for SC/ST.
