TSPSC VRO Hall Tickets 2018 out at tspsc.gov.in, Download Now

TSPSC is scheduled to organize the TSPSC VRO Exam 2018 on Sunday, 16th September 2018 in OMR mode to fill 700 vacancies for the post of Village Revenue Officer in the state of Telangana.

Updated:September 11, 2018, 11:00 AM IST
TSPSC VRO Hall Tickets 2018 have been released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on its official website - tspsc.gov.in.

TSPSC is scheduled to organize the TSPSC VRO Exam 2018 on Sunday, 16th September 2018 in OMR mode to fill 700 vacancies for the post of Village Revenue Officer in the state of Telangana.

Candidates who had successfully registered for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Hall Tickets now:

How to download TSPSC VRO Hall Tickets 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://tspsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on the ‘VRO Hall Ticket Download’ tab
Step 3 – Enter your TSPSC ID and Date of Birth and click on Go
Step 4 – Download your Hall Ticket and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://vroht.tspsc.gov.in/HTDownload132018VRO.tspsc

Candidates who qualify the OMR-based exam will be invited for Certificate Verification OC candidates is 40%, 35% for BC, and 30% for SC/ST.
