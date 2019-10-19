Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

TSRTC Employees Observe Bandh in Telangana After Two Weeks of Strikes, Opposition Backs It

The bandh is being observed a day after the Telangana High Court set an ultimatum of October 28 for state transport corporation and employees' unions to hold talks and settle all disputes.

PTI

Updated:October 19, 2019, 12:09 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
TSRTC Employees Observe Bandh in Telangana After Two Weeks of Strikes, Opposition Backs It
File photo of the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station during the TSRTC employees' strike over various demands, in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The state-wide bandh called by the striking employees of TSRTC pressing various demands, including merger of the corporation with the Telangana government, began on Saturday with the opposition parties actively supporting it.

The bandh is being observed a day after the Telangana High Court set an ultimatum of October 28 for state transport corporation and employees' unions to hold talks and settle all disputes.

Meanwhile, the agitation by the employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) that has badly affected bus services across the state, entered the 15th day on Saturday.

The RTC has been operating services with temporary drivers and conductors.

According to RTC sources, bus services were being operated in consultation with district Collectors and Superintendents of Police in view of the bandh.

All major opposition parties have announced plans to organise protests during the day.

TDP and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) claimed that its leaders were shifted to different police stations in the city when they tried to stage protests at the Jubilee bus station in the morning.

Besides political parties, state government employees, trade unions, sections of advocates and student unions have extended their support to the bandh.

Different employees and workers unions of TSRTC began the indefinite strike from October five across Telangana on a call given by the Joint Action Committee of RTC, demanding the corporation's merger with the government and recruitment to various posts, among others.

Ruling out discussions with the agitating unions, the TRS-led government had termed the stir as "illegal" as it caused immense inconvenience to the public.

Since the strike began on October 5, two employees have ended their lives and three attempted suicide.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram