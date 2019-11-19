TSRTC Unions to Decide on Strike after Studying The High Court Directive

Hyderabad: The employees unions of the state-run transport corporation said they would decide on the ongoing stir after consulting legal experts on the Telangana High Court's directive to the Labour Commissioner, even as the strike entered the 46th day on Tuesday.

The court has asked the commmissioner to decide within two weeks whether the strike by workers of the Telangana State Road Transport Corportion should be referred to the Labour Court or not.

"After a copy of the court verdict is received, we will discuss with our advocate, legal experts, and announce our final decision. We appeal to the workmen through you (media) that the strike should continue till then, employees unions Joint Action Committee (JAC) leader Aswathama Reddy told reporters here.

The different employees unions in RTC separately held discussions and entrusted the JAC to take a decision, he said. The judgment copy is expected to be received on Wednesday, he said.

The court was hearing a petition to declare the strike by the TSRTC employees as illegal and direct them to resume duty.

According to sources, the trade union leaders tried to convince the workers to call off the strike but most of the employees disagree with the leaders. “Our strike has reached its 47th day. We will wait till labour court decides.”

Meanwhile, the RTC employees and political activists continued their protests. They held sit-ins, rallies and other forms of protests.

Some political parties and leaders distributed rice to the workmen as they have not received salaries for more than a month now.

The employees began the strike on October 5 in support of various various demands, including merger of the corporation with government, pay revision and recruitment to various posts.

The employees' unions have recently announced that they are ready to set aside their main demand of merger with the government. The unions demanded that the government hold talks with them to resolve the issue.

The state government had earlier said the employees' stir was illegal as they caused immense inconvenience to the public. The government has engaged the services of temporary drivers and conductors to operate buses.

