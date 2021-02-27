TTD Approves Rs 2,938 Crore Budget for 2021-22

The Tirumala Tirupati Devastanam (TTD) on Saturday approved its annual budget of Rs 2,937 crore for the financial year 2021-22. After the TTD board meeting held in Tirumala, its chairman YV Subba Reddy said that ‘Aarjitha Sevas’ of Lord Venkateswara will resume from Telugu new year Ugadi on April 13, which had earlier been stopped during the coronavirus lockdown.

It was also decided to develop all the Kalyana Mandapas in the country organised by the TTD and the council has decided to rename the TTD Vedic School as Sri Venkateswara Vedic Academy.

Reddy said the TTD would allocate Rs 9 crore to set up a children hospital in the old building of BIRRDS hospital in Tirupati.

Reddy said of the total expected revenue, the cash offerings to be made by devotees were likely to be around Rs 1,131 crore during the fiscal. The revenue from the interest on deposits in nationalised and private banks was estimated to be about Rs 533 crore, he said.

The laddu prasadam sale was expected fetch about Rs 375 crore, he said. The sale of tickets for various forms of worship tickets, including daily and weekly rituals in the temple, special entry tickets of VIPs and the online tickets priced at Rs 300 could get Rs 280 crore, he said.

The revenue from the TTD accommodations and marriage halls allotted to devotees was estimated to be around Rs 93 crore, he said. The earnings from the auction on human hair to be offered by devotees as a fulfilment of their vows were likely to be Rs 131 crore, he said.

About Rs 1,308 crore was expected to be paid on human resources rendering services in TTD, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)