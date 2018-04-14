English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TTE Pushed Out of Train by 6 Passengers for Demanding ID Proof
One of the six assailants identified as Manick of Odisha was arrested at Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh and brought to Katpadi, police said. The five others managed to escape. Police said they all were travelling in a group.
Representative Image (Photo: Reuters)
Vellore: A Travelling Ticket Examiner was allegedly assaulted and pushed out of a running train by six passengers as he reportedly demanded a fine from two of them for not having valid identity proof, police said on Saturday.
The railway official escaped with minor injuries as the Yesvantpur-Howrah Superfast Express was moving slowly at Katpadi, on Friday, they said.
He lodged a complaint with Katpadi railway police who alerted their counterparts in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.
One of the six assailants identified as Manick of Odisha was arrested at Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh and brought to Katpadi, police said. The five others managed to escape. Police said they all were travelling in a group.
"The assailant has been remanded to judicial custody and lodged in prison," a railway police official told PTI.
They allegedly pushed the TTE out of the train when he reportedly asked two of them to pay a fine for not possessing identity proof for their online tickets, they said.
A search is on for the others.
