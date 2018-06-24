English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
TTV Camp MLAs to Move Supreme Court in Disqualification Case, But Not All on Board
Disqualified MLA P Vetrivel confirmed the plans to move the apex court, but said that it would not be appropriate to reveal the grounds on which their petition will be filed.
File photo of TTV Dinakaran. (PTI image)
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu legislators loyal to TTV Dinakaran who were disqualified last September for rebelling against the EK Palaniswami government have decided to approach the Supreme Court just days after the Madras High Court delivered a split verdict in the case.
The rebel MLAs, who had defected from AIADMK to Dinakaran’s new political party, will ask the SC to take up the case, even as a third judge from the HC deliberates over the final judgment to end the tiebreak.
Disqualified MLA P Vetrivel confirmed the plans to move the apex court, but said that it would not be appropriate to reveal the grounds on which their petition will be filed.
However, even before the petition is moved, differences have cropped up in the Dinakaran camp. Thanga Tamil Selvan, one of the disqualified MLAs and a key lieutenant of Dinakaran, told CNN-News18 he is not on board with this move.
Selvan said that he will travel to Chennai on Monday to hold discussions with the leaders of TTV camp. He also mentioned that he stands by his decision to withdraw the petition challenging the disqualification and would instead want to face a bypoll.
Just a few days ago, Selvan had painted a picture of unity and stoutly denied that any rebel MLA could rejoin the AIADMK.
Dinakaran, too, had dismissed reports of a split in his faction and asserted that all 18 disqualified MLAs and a couple of others from the ruling government are in touch with him. "When the floor test is held, you will know the strength of our party," he had said.
On June 14, the first bench of the Madras High Court led by Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar had come out with differing judgments in the disqualification case – while the CJ found no reason to cancel the disqualification, Justice Sundar said the Speaker’s disqualification order under the anti-defection law “deserved to be set aside”.
Soon after, the Madras High Court had appointed Justice S Vimala as the third judge whose decision will decide the outcome of the case.
The decision was a setback for TTV Dinakaran and came as shot in the arm for the EK Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam government in the state as it gave them a reprieve from a test of strength for at least a few more months. The TTV camp had said after the verdict that it would seek an expedited hearing by the third judge.
Also Watch
The rebel MLAs, who had defected from AIADMK to Dinakaran’s new political party, will ask the SC to take up the case, even as a third judge from the HC deliberates over the final judgment to end the tiebreak.
Disqualified MLA P Vetrivel confirmed the plans to move the apex court, but said that it would not be appropriate to reveal the grounds on which their petition will be filed.
However, even before the petition is moved, differences have cropped up in the Dinakaran camp. Thanga Tamil Selvan, one of the disqualified MLAs and a key lieutenant of Dinakaran, told CNN-News18 he is not on board with this move.
Selvan said that he will travel to Chennai on Monday to hold discussions with the leaders of TTV camp. He also mentioned that he stands by his decision to withdraw the petition challenging the disqualification and would instead want to face a bypoll.
Just a few days ago, Selvan had painted a picture of unity and stoutly denied that any rebel MLA could rejoin the AIADMK.
Dinakaran, too, had dismissed reports of a split in his faction and asserted that all 18 disqualified MLAs and a couple of others from the ruling government are in touch with him. "When the floor test is held, you will know the strength of our party," he had said.
On June 14, the first bench of the Madras High Court led by Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar had come out with differing judgments in the disqualification case – while the CJ found no reason to cancel the disqualification, Justice Sundar said the Speaker’s disqualification order under the anti-defection law “deserved to be set aside”.
Soon after, the Madras High Court had appointed Justice S Vimala as the third judge whose decision will decide the outcome of the case.
The decision was a setback for TTV Dinakaran and came as shot in the arm for the EK Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam government in the state as it gave them a reprieve from a test of strength for at least a few more months. The TTV camp had said after the verdict that it would seek an expedited hearing by the third judge.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
-
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
-
Friday 22 June , 2018
‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Friday 22 June , 2018 ‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Thursday 21 June , 2018 World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Live Cricket Score, England vs Australia, 5th ODI in Manchester
- Varun Dhawan Dances to Palat Ahead of IIFA 2018 & We're Loving Every Bit of It; Watch Video
- Anil Kapoor Completes 35 Years (and Counting!) in Films, Read His Emotional Message Here
- SUNDAY FEATURE | Bollywood and Cricket, the Mystery Behind the ‘Indian-ness’ of Afghans in Delhi
- [In Pics] Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Leaked in a Series of Images: Notch Display, Dual Camera Confirmed