Dinakaran to be Put on Trial as Court Orders Framing of Charges in Bribery Case
Dinakaran, who had floated Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam party after being expelled from the AIADMK, was arrested in April 2017 in New Delhi and was later granted bail.
File photo of TTV Dinakaran. (PTI)
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday ordered framing of criminal conspiracy and other charges against former AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran in the alleged Election Commission bribery case related to two-leaves party symbol.
Special Judge Ajay Bharadwaj ordered to put Dinakaran on trial for the offence punishable under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.
Dinakaran, who had floated Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam party after being expelled from the AIADMK, was arrested in April 2017 here and was later granted bail.
Alleged middleman Sukesh Chandansekar, who is currently in judicial currently, was also ordered to be put on trial in the case for the offence punishable under sections 120-B and 201 of IPC and under the PC Act.
The court directed Dinakaran to appear before it on December 4, when it will formally frame the charges.
In 2017, Delhi Police's crime branch had filed the charge sheet alleging that Chandansekar had conspired with Dinakaran and others to bribe the poll panel officials to get the two leaves symbol for Sasikala-led AIADMK faction.
Dinakaran had won the byelections held in Radha Krishnan Nagar Assembly constituency in December last year under the 'pressure cooker' symbol with a margin of over 40,000 votes.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
