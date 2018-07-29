English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
TTV Dinakaran’s Car Attacked With Petrol Bomb, Driver Injured
The leader, however, was not present in the vehicle when the attack took place. Dinakaran's driver and his personal photographer were injured.
The rear windshield of the SUV was damaged. Pieces of broken glass could be seen splattered on the road. (Twitter)
New Delhi: Former AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran's SUV came under attack on Sunday outside his house in Chennai, the police said.
The leader, however, was not present in the vehicle when the attack took place. Dinakaran's driver and his personal photographer were injured.
A man threw a petrol bomb at the car and sped away.
The rear windshield of the SUV was damaged. Pieces of broken glass could be seen splattered on the road.
It has been alleged that an expelled party worker, Bullet Parimalam, was behind the attack.
Dinakaran broke away from the ruling AIADMK to form his own party and contest Chennai's RK Nagar by-election in December last year. He won comfortably from the seat previously held by J Jayalalithaa.
(With ANI inputs)
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
