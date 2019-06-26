Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

TUEE Result 2019: Tezpur University Announces UG, PG Entrance Exam Scorecard at tezu.ernet.in

Tezpur University has released Tezpur University Entrance Examination (TUEE) results for undergraduates and post graduates today on the official website tezu.ernet.in

Trending Desk

Updated:June 26, 2019, 9:28 AM IST
TUEE Result 2019: Tezpur University Announces UG, PG Entrance Exam Scorecard at tezu.ernet.in
(Image: News18.com)
TUEE Result 2019 | The Tezpur University located in Assam has declared TUEE Result 2019. The post graduate and doctorate results of Tezpur University Entrance Examination 2019 has been released by the exam convener on its official website tezu.ernet.in.

The TUEE Result 2019 can be accessed at tezuadmissions.com. Further, the scorecard of Tezpur University Result 2019 can be checked through the direct URL by entering registered name and password.

The Tezpur University Entrance Examination (TUEE) 2019 was held from May 31 to June 2 for granting admission into PG and PhD courses. All candidates waiting for their MTech, MSc, and PhD scorecard of TUEE 2019 Result are advised to keep visiting the University of Tezpur’s homepage.

Tezpur University Result 2019: Check Scorecard for PG, PhD Courses

Students should follow the below-mentioned steps to check Tezpur University Result 2019. Follow them to view your scorecard as and when the TUEE 2019 Result is declared.

Step 1: Visit the homepage of Tezpur University tezu.ernet.in

Step 2: Look for a tab saying download TUEE 2019 Result

Step 3: Click on it and enter your TUEE 2019 exam credentials

Step 4: The Tezpur University Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout.

The admission will be granted on the basis of overall TUEE 2019 merit list through counseling rounds. In TUEE 2019 couselling, the seat allotment will be finalized for candidates for their preferred course and college.

Also Watch

