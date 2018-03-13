English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tuesday's Attack Shows Sukma Remains a Death Trap for Security Forces
Sukma district continues to be a death trap for security personnel. The jawans have faced a series of encounters and ambushes over the years in a region known to be the hotbed of Maoist activities.
Representative picture.(Reuters)
New Delhi: The attack against CRPF men in Sukma on Tuesday, in which nine were killed, is among the deadliest carried out by Naxals against security personnel in Chhattisgarh.
Sukma district continues to be a death trap for security personnel. The jawans have faced a series of encounters and ambushes over the years in a region known to be the hotbed of Maoist activities.
Previous incidents of attacks carried out against security personnel and subsequent investigation reports have often revealed that these acts were “pre-planned” and executed with “deadly accuracy”.
An overview of some major Naxal ambushes in Sukma in last few years.
April 24, 2017
Maoists killed 25 CRPF personnel and injured seven in Sukma district of south Chhattisgarh. In retaliatory fire, 10 to 12 Maoists were shot dead.
The attack took place when a team of around 100 men, belonging to the 74th battalion of the CRPF, based at the Burkapal camp on the Dornapal-Jagargunda road in south Sukma, was out to provide protection for road construction work in the area.
March 11, 2017
Twelve CRPF personnel were killed when they "walked into an ambush," laid by Maoists in Sukma. The incident took place around 9.15 am when more than hundred CRPF personnel were on way to provide security to a road construction party. The troops first came under heavy fire and when they moved to take defensive positions they tripped on IEDs, which led to serial explosions.
December 1, 2014
Maoists killed 14 CRPF personnel, including two officers, in Sukma. The ambush took place near Kasalpara village. There were reports of six Maoists being killed in the encounter.
March 11, 2014
Fifteen security personnel were killed in a Maoist ambush in Sukma. One civilian also died in the crossfire. The incident took place when a joint team of the CRPF and the police — about 50 personnel divided into two platoons — were moving from Tongpal village to Jeeram Ghati. About 100 Maoists surrounded them and opened fire.
April 6, 2010
Seventy-five CRPF men and a police constable were killed near Tadmetla village in Sukma district of South Chhattisgarh in the deadliest Maoist attack till date. The attack took place in the Mukrana forest, about 540 km southeast of the State capital Raipur. Seven injured personnel were evacuated by helicopter to the Maharani Hospital in Jagdalpur.
Also Watch
Sukma district continues to be a death trap for security personnel. The jawans have faced a series of encounters and ambushes over the years in a region known to be the hotbed of Maoist activities.
Previous incidents of attacks carried out against security personnel and subsequent investigation reports have often revealed that these acts were “pre-planned” and executed with “deadly accuracy”.
An overview of some major Naxal ambushes in Sukma in last few years.
April 24, 2017
Maoists killed 25 CRPF personnel and injured seven in Sukma district of south Chhattisgarh. In retaliatory fire, 10 to 12 Maoists were shot dead.
The attack took place when a team of around 100 men, belonging to the 74th battalion of the CRPF, based at the Burkapal camp on the Dornapal-Jagargunda road in south Sukma, was out to provide protection for road construction work in the area.
March 11, 2017
Twelve CRPF personnel were killed when they "walked into an ambush," laid by Maoists in Sukma. The incident took place around 9.15 am when more than hundred CRPF personnel were on way to provide security to a road construction party. The troops first came under heavy fire and when they moved to take defensive positions they tripped on IEDs, which led to serial explosions.
December 1, 2014
Maoists killed 14 CRPF personnel, including two officers, in Sukma. The ambush took place near Kasalpara village. There were reports of six Maoists being killed in the encounter.
March 11, 2014
Fifteen security personnel were killed in a Maoist ambush in Sukma. One civilian also died in the crossfire. The incident took place when a joint team of the CRPF and the police — about 50 personnel divided into two platoons — were moving from Tongpal village to Jeeram Ghati. About 100 Maoists surrounded them and opened fire.
April 6, 2010
Seventy-five CRPF men and a police constable were killed near Tadmetla village in Sukma district of South Chhattisgarh in the deadliest Maoist attack till date. The attack took place in the Mukrana forest, about 540 km southeast of the State capital Raipur. Seven injured personnel were evacuated by helicopter to the Maharani Hospital in Jagdalpur.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Exploring The New Nokia Phones With Juho Sarvikas at MWC 2018
-
Monday 12 March , 2018
Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 10 March , 2018
Watch | Ranveer Singh Interviews Manchester United Legend Nemanja Vidic
-
Saturday 10 March , 2018
Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
Exploring The New Nokia Phones With Juho Sarvikas at MWC 2018
Monday 12 March , 2018 Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 10 March , 2018 Watch | Ranveer Singh Interviews Manchester United Legend Nemanja Vidic
Saturday 10 March , 2018 Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Out of Control Chinese Space Station 'Tiangong-1' to Crash to Earth Within Weeks
- Datsun GO and GO+ Remix Limited Edition Launched in India for Rs 4.21 Lakh
- Hansal Mehta's The Accidental Prime Minister To Begin Shooting On March 31
- Venezuela Wants India to Buy Its Oil Using Rupee, Not US Dollar
- Here's Why New Nokia Phones Are Even Stronger Than Before; Interaction With Juho Sarvikas