Tuesday's Attack Shows Sukma Remains a Death Trap for Security Forces

The attack against CRPF men in Sukma on Tuesday, in which nine were killed, is among the deadliest carried out by Naxals against security personnel in Chhattisgarh.Sukma district continues to be a death trap for security personnel. The jawans have faced a series of encounters and ambushes over the years in a region known to be the hotbed of Maoist activities.Previous incidents of attacks carried out against security personnel and subsequent investigation reports have often revealed that these acts were “pre-planned” and executed with “deadly accuracy”.An overview of some major Naxal ambushes in Sukma in last few years.April 24, 2017Maoists killed 25 CRPF personnel and injured seven in Sukma district of south Chhattisgarh. In retaliatory fire, 10 to 12 Maoists were shot dead.The attack took place when a team of around 100 men, belonging to the 74th battalion of the CRPF, based at the Burkapal camp on the Dornapal-Jagargunda road in south Sukma, was out to provide protection for road construction work in the area.March 11, 2017Twelve CRPF personnel were killed when they "walked into an ambush," laid by Maoists in Sukma. The incident took place around 9.15 am when more than hundred CRPF personnel were on way to provide security to a road construction party. The troops first came under heavy fire and when they moved to take defensive positions they tripped on IEDs, which led to serial explosions.December 1, 2014Maoists killed 14 CRPF personnel, including two officers, in Sukma. The ambush took place near Kasalpara village. There were reports of six Maoists being killed in the encounter.March 11, 2014Fifteen security personnel were killed in a Maoist ambush in Sukma. One civilian also died in the crossfire. The incident took place when a joint team of the CRPF and the police — about 50 personnel divided into two platoons — were moving from Tongpal village to Jeeram Ghati. About 100 Maoists surrounded them and opened fire.April 6, 2010Seventy-five CRPF men and a police constable were killed near Tadmetla village in Sukma district of South Chhattisgarh in the deadliest Maoist attack till date. The attack took place in the Mukrana forest, about 540 km southeast of the State capital Raipur. Seven injured personnel were evacuated by helicopter to the Maharani Hospital in Jagdalpur.