'Tug-of-war' Between Tractors Goes Awry in Karnataka Village

A fierce ‘tug-of-war’ between tractors in a Karnataka village went awry, putting to risk the safety of a cheering crowd in close quarters, a viral video shows. Visual footage showed tractors being driven in opposite directions in full steam at Chamkeri village in Athani Taluk of the district on Wednesday.

Suddenly, the front portion of a tractor lifted off, swerved dangerously close to the villagers who had milled around the game before the driver could balance it and tilted back to the normal position amid anxious moments. The police have taken cognisance of the game organised as part of a village fair and booked cases against some local leaders and organisers.

Fortunately, no untoward incident happened but police acknowledged that had things gone out of hand, there could have been casualties.We have booked a case against the community leaders, organisers of the event and the tractor driver for jeopardising the lives of people, a police officer told PTI

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.