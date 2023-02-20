‘Tughlaqi Orders Won’t Be Tolerated’: Oppn Flays Punjab Govt for Social Media Curbs on State Employees

Giving fresh ammunition to the Opposition, the Punjab government has started tracking social media accounts of its employees, and will send them notices for commenting on or criticising the government and its policies.

All administrative secretaries have been asked to monitor social media networks of employees for commenting adversely on government policies, according to the directions issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua.

Janjua has asked the administrative secretaries to issue notices to such employees after informing the general administration department (GAD). A detailed circular in this regard will be issued by the GAD.

The directions come in the wake of government employees venting ire on social media and criticising the government for its policies/ decisions.

The opposition has targeted the Bhagwant Mann government for clamping down on the right of freedom of speech. “These are ‘tughlaqi’ orders of the government, which cannot be tolerated. The government is actually rattled by criticism and protests from various quarters over its anti-people policies and that is why they are trying to clamp down on free voices. I want to ask Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and the AAP government if there is an undeclared emergency in Punjab and what was the need to issued such a diktat,” said Akali leader, Arsh Kaler.

The government has been facing the ire of the opposition on several issues including deteriorating law and order in the state — a charge being denied by the Mann government.

Read all the Latest India News here