Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) ("HDFC Life"). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
1-min read

'Tukde-tukde Gang in Bollywood': UP Minister Reacts to Nandita Das' Remark on Anti-CAA Stir in Shaheen Bagh

Actor Nandita Das, while appreciating the efforts of students and common people who have been protesting against the contentious CAA, had said that more places like Shaheen Bagh are coming up across the country.

IANS

Updated:January 24, 2020, 4:54 PM IST
File photo of Uttar Pradesh minister Shrikant Sharma.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Minister Shrikant Sharma has said that there is a 'tukde tukde' gang in Bollywood which is speaking against the amended citizenship law with definite political motives.

Shrikant Sharma was responding to remarks made by actor-director Nandita Das, who said that Delhi's Shaheen Bagh will be replicated.

"Those from Bollywood speaking against CAA have political motives and are provoked by political parties. They should read CAA before speaking. We are not taking anyone's citizenship, but giving citizenship to those who faced persecution. They are also being misled by those with vested interests," he said.

The minister's comments come in the backdrop of the ongoing debate on the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) passed by the Parliament on December 11, that proposes to give citizenship to Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, Sikhs and Christians from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Actor Nandita Das, while appreciating the efforts of students and common people who have been protesting against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), had said on Thursday that more places like Shaheen Bagh are coming up across the country.

She also exhorted people to speak up against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). "They (government) are asking those who have been living here for four generations to prove that they are Indians. This is very sad. I think everyone should speak up," she had said on the sidelines of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF).

The actor said the protests against the CAA and the NRC are 'spontaneous' and no political parties are involved in them. These are led by students and common people. The youth has created hope in the country. Every other place is becoming a Shaheen Bagh now, and I think as human beings, we should speak up against these laws," she added.

Earlier when Deepika Padukone had appeared at a sit in by JNU students at their campus there was huge controversy. This had happened ahead of the release of "Chhapaak".

