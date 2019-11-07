Tulsi Vivah 2019: Date, Time and Significance

Tulsi Vivah | Tulsi Vivah will be celebrated on November 9 this year. This Hindu festival is celebrated to commemorate the marital union of Lord Vishnu with a Tulsi plant. Tulsi plant is believed to be an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi. The marriage has to be celebrated on Day 12 (Dwadashi) of the Shukla Paksha in the Kartik month. People observe the ceremony in a time phase between Prabodhini Ekadashi and Kartik Poornima.

Tulsi vivah marks the end of monsoon season in India and also signifies the commencement of wedding season for Hindus. Married women observe this ceremony to remain blessed in marital bliss.

Story behind Tulsi Vivah

There is a mythological story behind the celebration of this festival. Once, there was a demon king named Jalandhar. He was infamous for his evil acts and his success lay in the virtuous character of his beloved wife Brinda. The Gods wanted to put an end to this. So, Lord Vishnu took a form of Jalandhar, went to Brinda and took away her celibacy.

Thereafter, it was believed that Jalandhar lost in the fight and died. When Brinda found out the truth, she cursed Vishnu to become a stone named Shaligram and performed and immolated herself on her husband’s pyre. Lord Vishnu, with his power, converted her soul into Tulsi plant and promised to marry. That’s how the Shaligram stone married Tulsi plant.

The Tulsi Vivah Date & Shubh Muhurat Timings in 2019

Sunrise: November 09, 2019 6:40 am

Sunset: November 09, 2019 5:40 pm

Dwadashi Tithi begins on November 08, 2019 12:24 pm and ends on November 09, 2019 2:39 pm

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.