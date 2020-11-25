Tulsi Vivah 2020 Date: Timings and Significance on Devuthani Ekadashi

Tulsi or basil is considered to be one of the significant and important plants in the Hindu culture. The plant also marks the beginning of the auspicious period after four months of Chaturmas. To mark an end to the four months of God’s dormant period, Hindu devotees celebrate Devuthani Ekadashi, also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi. On this day, devotees perform Tulsi vivah, celebrating the ceremonial marriage of the Tulsi or holy basil to the Hindu god, Vishnu. It is said that once the marriage between Tulsi and Lord Vishnu marks the beginning of the auspicious period of marriages.

Tulsi Vivah 2020: Date and timings

Tulsi plant or holy basil is married off to Lord Shaligram, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, on the day of Prabodhini Ekadashi. Devuthani Ekadashi will be marked on Wednesday, November 25. The Ekadashi tithi begins at 2.42am today and ends at 5.10am on Thursday, November 26.

For performing Tulsi Vivah, there are two auspicious timings. The Godhuli period begins at 5.15pm and concludes at 5.40pm on Wednesday, whereas the Amrit period stays between 6.40pm to 8.25pm tonight.

At many places, Tulsi Vivah is marked on Dwadashi tithi, a day after Devuthani Ekadashi. The Dwadashi tithi begins at 5.10am on November 26 and ends at 7.46am on November 27.

Tulsi Vivah 2020: Significance

It is believed that Lord Vishnu, the protector of the realm, goes for a fourth-month-long sleep beginning chaturmas, which ends on the Purnima tithi of the Shukla paksh in the month of Kartik. The lord wakes up on Devuthani Ekadashi, and this marks the beginning of performing auspicious tasks for the Hindus.

According to our ancient scriptures, Tulsi Mata once cursed Lord Vishnu to turn into a black rock. To get rid of this curse, Lord Vishnu took the shape of Shaligram rock and performed marriage to Tulsi. That is why, Tulsi is also considered as an avatar of Goddess Lakshmi.