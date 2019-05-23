Tumkur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP G. S. Basavaraj BJP G. S. Basavaraj LEADING

Tumkur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME UPP -- -- Chaya Rajashankar BSP -- -- K. C. Hanumanth Araya CPI -- -- N. Shivanna AMSP -- -- Mahalakshmi C. P. IND -- -- Kapanigowda IND -- -- G. Nagendra IND -- -- T. N. Kumara Swamy BJP -- -- G. S. Basavaraj NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- B. S. Mallikarjunaiah IND -- -- Prakash. R. A. Jain IND -- -- D. Sharadhishayana IND -- -- K. V. Srinivas Kalkere IND -- -- Siddaramegowda T. B. IND -- -- J. K. Sami JD(S) -- -- H. D. Devegowda

19. Tumkur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.08% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 7.38%. The estimated literacy level of Tumkur is 77.36%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Muddahanumegowda S P of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 74,041 votes which was 6.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 39.03% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 16 contestants in 2014.In 2009, G S Basavaraj of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the JDS candidate by a margin of 21,445 votes which was 2.38% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 36.78% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 72.57% and in 2009, the constituency registered 64.82% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Tumkur was: Muddahanumegowda S P (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,64,561 men, 7,53,839 women and 118 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Tumkur is: 13.4999 77.0002Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: तुमकुर, कर्नाटक (Hindi); তুমকুর, কর্ণাটক (Bengali); तुमकुर, कर्नाटक (Marathi); તુમકુર, કર્ણાટક (Gujarati); தும்கூர், கர்நாடகா (Tamil); తుమ్ కుర్, కర్నాటక (Telugu); ತುಮಕೂರು, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (Kannada); തുംകൂർ, കർണാടക (Malayalam)