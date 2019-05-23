English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tumkur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Tumkur (ತುಮಕೂರು) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
19. Tumkur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.08% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 7.38%. The estimated literacy level of Tumkur is 77.36%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Muddahanumegowda S P of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 74,041 votes which was 6.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 39.03% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 16 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, G S Basavaraj of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the JDS candidate by a margin of 21,445 votes which was 2.38% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 36.78% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 72.57% and in 2009, the constituency registered 64.82% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Tumkur was: Muddahanumegowda S P (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,64,561 men, 7,53,839 women and 118 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Tumkur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Tumkur is: 13.4999 77.0002
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: तुमकुर, कर्नाटक (Hindi); তুমকুর, কর্ণাটক (Bengali); तुमकुर, कर्नाटक (Marathi); તુમકુર, કર્ણાટક (Gujarati); தும்கூர், கர்நாடகா (Tamil); తుమ్ కుర్, కర్నాటక (Telugu); ತುಮಕೂರು, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (Kannada); തുംകൂർ, കർണാടക (Malayalam).
Tumkur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
UPP
--
--
Chaya Rajashankar
BSP
--
--
K. C. Hanumanth Araya
CPI
--
--
N. Shivanna
AMSP
--
--
Mahalakshmi C. P.
IND
--
--
Kapanigowda
IND
--
--
G. Nagendra
IND
--
--
T. N. Kumara Swamy
BJP
--
--
G. S. Basavaraj
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
B. S. Mallikarjunaiah
IND
--
--
Prakash. R. A. Jain
IND
--
--
D. Sharadhishayana
IND
--
--
K. V. Srinivas Kalkere
IND
--
--
Siddaramegowda T. B.
IND
--
--
J. K. Sami
JD(S)
--
--
H. D. Devegowda
