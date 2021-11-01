Tune of Scottish Bagpipes, Chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': PM Modi Gets Warm Welcome in Glasgow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (local time) arrived in Glasgow to attend the COP26 climate summit and to bilateral talks with his British counterpart Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the United Nations (UN) meet. Soon after landing in the UK, Modi tweeted that he looks forward to working with other world leaders on mitigating climate change and articulating India’s efforts in this regard. Follow LIVE Updates

PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to the UK, was received to the tune of Scottish bagpipes as he arrived at his hotel in Glasgow. He was welcomed by a large group of Indian diaspora representatives with chants of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and a song ‘Modi Hai Bharat Ka Gehna’ by the cheerful attendees.

#WATCH | Glasgow, UK | Indian community sings 'Modi Hai Bharat Ka Gehna' during interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his arrival at the hotel. pic.twitter.com/Hq2y7bSWEd— ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2021

Prime Minister Modi also interacted with a kid present among the Indian community to welcome him at a hotel in Glasgow.

#WATCH | Glasgow, UK | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the hotel; interacts with a kid present among the Indian community to welcome him. pic.twitter.com/t1mLl63Jhy— ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2021

Meanwhile, PM Modi is scheduled to meet some community leaders and Indologists based in Scotland on Monday morning. He will then proceed for the opening ceremony of the World Leaders’ Summit (WLS) at the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, where he is set to address the summit plenary session.

Modi’s bilateral meeting with Johnson is expected to take place soon after Monday’s opening ceremony, which will include cultural performances and a speech by the UK Prime Minister.

At the end of day one of the World Leaders’ Summit on Monday, Modi will join more than 120 Heads of Government and Heads of State at a special VVIP reception at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum one of Scotland’s most popular visitor attractions. The reception will also involve members of the royal family, including Prince Charles and wife Camilla and Prince William and wife Kate Middleton. Queen Elizabeth II was due to attend this special reception but pulled out last week after medical advice against travel.

On Tuesday, the final day of Modi’s UK visit, the PM is scheduled to hold a series of bilateral meetings with leaders of Switzerland, Finland, Israel, Nepal, Malawi, Ukraine, Japan and Argentina, as well as a meeting with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The launch of the Infrastructure for Resilient Island States initiative and a leader-level event entitled Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment are also scheduled for Tuesday before the Prime Minister flies back to New Delhi in the evening.

The India-led International Solar Alliance (ISA) will launch a new Green Grids Initiative in partnership with the UK, with an ambition to connect different parts of the world with a common solar grid.

(with inputs from PTI)

