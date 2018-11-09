Turf War Between Srinagar Mayor, J&K Traffic Police Chief Plays Out on Twitter After 'Cabbage' Saga

Have received numerous complaints about traffic mismanagement issues in the city. I have spoken to the SP Traffic (Urban) and sought a review of current traffic diversions and plans. The SMC has been directed to help with decongestion of alternate routes for some relief. — Junaid Azim Mattu (@Junaid_Mattu) November 8, 2018

Not your domain. Traffic diversion at Jehangir Chowk is a compulsion. The vendors have created a mess on Amira Kadal - HSHS - Maharaja Bazar - LD Hospital stretch. SMC needs to clear the mess. — Basant (@KangriCarrier) November 9, 2018

No. I don’t. His mandate is limited. Pretty limited. Traffic doesn’t come under his domain. — Basant (@KangriCarrier) November 9, 2018

Interfering in domains you have NO concern with and being rude with people is arrogance.

And we all know what happens to ARROGANCE ! — Ibnebattuta (@ibnebattuta) November 9, 2018

Wetlands are precious and a vital part of our ecosystem. Only a cabbage will think otherwise. — Basant (@KangriCarrier) November 8, 2018

