2-min read

Turf War Between Srinagar Mayor, J&K Traffic Police Chief Plays Out on Twitter After 'Cabbage' Saga

On his first day after assuming Srinagar mayor’s office, Junaid Matoo reignited an old rivalry when he sought to “manage and discipline” traffic in Srinagar city.

Mufti Islah | CNN-News18

Updated:November 9, 2018, 12:30 PM IST
File photo of Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattoo. (Image: Twitter)
Srinagar: A virtual crossing of swords by two “men of repute” over who has a say in traffic management in Srinagar has elicited a torrent of response from social media users.

On his first day after assuming Srinagar mayor’s office, Junaid Matoo reignited an old rivalry when he sought to “manage and discipline” traffic in Srinagar city only to be confronted by the temperamental IPS officer Basant Rath, also Jammu and Kashmir traffic chief.





Mattoo, who was recently elected as Mayor of Srinagar, tweeted, saying he spoke to the SP Traffic (Urban) and sought a review of current traffic diversions and plans. He wrote that the Srinagar Municipal Corporation has been directed to help with decongestion of alternate routes for some relief.

Rath confronted him, tweeting back that traffic was “not your domain”. “Traffic diversion was at Jehangir Chowk is a compulsion. The vendors have created a mess … SMC needs to clear the mess.”

A Twitter user wrote to Rath, saying he had to follow the orders, to which he wrote back that he doesn’t.



The spat elicited a strong response on Twitter.




This is not the first time the two have been locked in a spat. On Tuesday, when Matoo won the mayoral position, he, in reply to a question by mediapersons said McDonalds was more important than Kashmir wetlands. He was apparently talking about bringing changes in Srinagar. Hours later, Rath took to Twitter and called him a ‘cabbage”.

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
