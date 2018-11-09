Turf War Between Srinagar Mayor, J&K Traffic Police Chief Plays Out on Twitter After 'Cabbage' Saga
On his first day after assuming Srinagar mayor’s office, Junaid Matoo reignited an old rivalry when he sought to “manage and discipline” traffic in Srinagar city.
File photo of Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattoo. (Image: Twitter)
On his first day after assuming Srinagar mayor’s office, Junaid Matoo reignited an old rivalry when he sought to “manage and discipline” traffic in Srinagar city only to be confronted by the temperamental IPS officer Basant Rath, also Jammu and Kashmir traffic chief.
Have received numerous complaints about traffic mismanagement issues in the city. I have spoken to the SP Traffic (Urban) and sought a review of current traffic diversions and plans. The SMC has been directed to help with decongestion of alternate routes for some relief.— Junaid Azim Mattu (@Junaid_Mattu) November 8, 2018
Not your domain. Traffic diversion at Jehangir Chowk is a compulsion. The vendors have created a mess on Amira Kadal - HSHS - Maharaja Bazar - LD Hospital stretch. SMC needs to clear the mess.— Basant (@KangriCarrier) November 9, 2018
Mattoo, who was recently elected as Mayor of Srinagar, tweeted, saying he spoke to the SP Traffic (Urban) and sought a review of current traffic diversions and plans. He wrote that the Srinagar Municipal Corporation has been directed to help with decongestion of alternate routes for some relief.
Rath confronted him, tweeting back that traffic was “not your domain”. “Traffic diversion was at Jehangir Chowk is a compulsion. The vendors have created a mess … SMC needs to clear the mess.”
A Twitter user wrote to Rath, saying he had to follow the orders, to which he wrote back that he doesn’t.
No. I don’t. His mandate is limited. Pretty limited. Traffic doesn’t come under his domain.— Basant (@KangriCarrier) November 9, 2018
The spat elicited a strong response on Twitter.
Interfering in domains you have NO concern with and being rude with people is arrogance.— Ibnebattuta (@ibnebattuta) November 9, 2018
And we all know what happens to ARROGANCE !
This is not the first time the two have been locked in a spat. On Tuesday, when Matoo won the mayoral position, he, in reply to a question by mediapersons said McDonalds was more important than Kashmir wetlands. He was apparently talking about bringing changes in Srinagar. Hours later, Rath took to Twitter and called him a ‘cabbage”.
Wetlands are precious and a vital part of our ecosystem. Only a cabbage will think otherwise.— Basant (@KangriCarrier) November 8, 2018
