Turkey: Indian Rescue Team Save 6-year-old Girl from Debris | WATCH
2-MIN READ

Turkey: Indian Rescue Team Save 6-year-old Girl from Debris | WATCH

By: News Desk

Edited By: Arpita Raj

News18.com

Last Updated: February 09, 2023, 21:20 IST

Delhi, India

The girl was immediately wrapped in a blanket and was taken to hospital by the Indian team wearing yellow helmets. (Image: screengrab from video shared by MHA)

India launched "Operation Dost" to extend assistance to Turkey as well as Syria following Monday's devastating earthquake that has killed more than 19,300 people in the two countries so far

An Indian rescue team on Thursday saved the life of a six-year-old girl as she was successfully retrieved from under the rubble in the earthquake-hit Turkey’s Nurdagi district in Gaziantep city. India’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which is engaged in relief and rescue operations, found the girl stuck under the debris and carefully pulled her out.

The girl, identified as Beren, was immediately wrapped in a blanket and a doctor checked her condition. She was then gently carried on a stretcher and moved to a hospital camped nearby.

The NDRF has dispatched three teams to Turkey for rescue operations.

Sharing a video, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Home Affairs said, “Standing with Turkiye in this natural calamity. India’s @NDRFHQ is carrying out rescue and relief operations at ground zero. Team IND-11 successfully retrieved a 6 years old girl from Nurdagi, Gaziantep today."

In a tweet, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Proud of our NDRF. In the rescue operations in Türkiye, Team IND-11 saved the life of a six-year-old girl, Beren, in Gaziantep city. Under the guidance of PM @narendramodi, we are committed to making @NDRFHQ the world’s leading disaster response force. #OperationDost."

The NDRF is working to extricate live victims from under the rubble and providing first-aid to the injured, before handing them over to medical response authorities.

The force is using chip and stone cutters to breach fallen concrete slabs and other infrastructure and has deep radars that pick feeble sounds like the heartbeat or sound of a person, officials said.

The teams on the ground have quick deployed antenna and satellite phones for communication.

Seven four-wheeled vehicles and trucks, apart from four canines, were sent along the three teams that were airlifted by an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 heavy lift aircraft from the Hindon air base in Ghaziabad to the Adana airport in Turkey.

(with inputs from PTI)

