Turkey's Daily Coronavirus Cases Top 9,500

Istanbul, Jul 22 (AP) Turkey’s daily coronavirus infections topped 9,500 on Thursday, the highest rate since the third week of May. The health ministry indicated 9,586 cases in the past 24 hours and 52 deaths, bringing the total confirmed death toll to 50,761. The seven-day average of daily cases hovers above 8,000.

Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted about cases being the highest in recent weeks. Turkey is in a nine-day holiday for the Muslim Eid al-Adha and people have flocked to the seaside, with little masking and distancing precautions. International tourists have been encouraged to visit the country. Health experts say Turkey could face another peak with the contagious delta variant and vaccination rates aren’t sufficient. Only about 26% of the country of 84 million people have been fully vaccinated, using China’s Sinovac and the Pfizer vaccines. (AP) .

