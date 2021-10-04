Turncoat Rajib Banerjee Congratulates Mamata Banerjee for Her Victory in Bhawanipore Bypoll

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee won the Bhawanipore bypoll by a huge margin of 58,835 against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rival Priyanka Tibrewal on Sunday. Banerjee’s victory just five days ahead of Durga Puja brought festive cheer among Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters. They celebrated her victory with green-coloured ‘gulal’ and danced to drum beats.

Rajib Banerjee, who had joined BJP after leaving the ruling TMC before the West Bengal Assembly elections has also congratulated the TMC supremo for her victory in the crucial poll.

Rajib, a former West Bengal Minister congratulated Mamata for her “landslide victory.”

Congratulations to @MamataOfficial for this landslide victory.— Rajib Banerjee (@RajibBanerjeeWB) October 3, 2021

Earlier, Rajib met TMC national General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee. Soon after his meeting, several reports of his expulsion from the BJP came to light as he was already cautioned twice for anti-party activities. BJP has not included Rajib in any recent organisational meeting and they are almost considering him to be out.

Ever since Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government stormed back to power in West Bengal on May 2, defectors have been making a beeline to return to the party fold. Mukul Roy, Tanmoy Ghosh and Biswajit Das are among the politicians who recently returned to TMC after leaving BJP.

Even though Rajib has not yet got a “ghar wapsi” signal from the TMC yet, he has been batting for TMC for the past few weeks. On September 21, he said that BJP should not have fielded a candidate in Bhawanipore. He had asserted the “thumping victory” of Mamata Banerjee before the polls. Earlier, he criticized BJP on social media saying that BJP’s campaign against an elected government in West Bengal is “not right”.

It is still not clear whether Rajib will be taken into TMC back or not. Recently, Mamata Banerjee has made it clear that those who “abused the party and crossed all limits" after joining the BJP ahead of assembly polls will not be taken back into the TMC.

