Turned Away by Doctors, UP Woman Delivers Baby in Hospital Corridor in Full Public View

Farrukhabad: A woman was forced to deliver a baby in the corridors of a hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad on Sunday, in full public view, after doctors and nursing staff on duty allegedly turned her away, saying there were no beds available.

A video of the incident from Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital showed the newborn lying on the corridor floor.

According to reports, the woman was taken to the labour room in the hospital by the doctors on duty after she gave birth.

Monika Rani, the District Magistrate of Farrukhabad, said she has already ordered a probe into the incident.

"I have taken suo motu cognizance and ordered an enquiry. We will try and ascertain the truth behind the incident. If anyone is found guilty of negligence, we will take strict action," she said.

The Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital is the only specialised government hospital in Farrukhabad. It was in the news in 2017 too, when 49 babies died in a month there, just days after reports of child deaths at a hospital in Gorakhpur due to lack of oxygen.

Parents had blamed a shortage of medicine and oxygen for the Farukkhabad hospital deaths too. The state government, however, had denied it.

India has seen a 20 per cent fall in neonatal deaths -- deaths within the first month after birth of a child -- between 2011 and 2016, according to the World Health Organisation.

There has also been a 33 per cent improvement in survival rate among children between the first month and a year after birth, referred to as post-neonatal. But despite the improvement, 1 in 40 babies die during birth in India.

