Turned Away By Hospital, Noida Woman Delivers Stillborn on Pavement Outside, CMO Denies Charge

A 26-year-old woman delivered her stillborn child on the pavement outside a Noida District hospital after the doctors allegedly denied to admit her. The incident took place a day before a pregnant woman died of complications after eight hospitals turned her away.

A resident of a Covid-19 containment zone, Poonam was taken to the district hospital at around 9:30 pm on Thursday after she went into labour pain. Her husband who is a daily wage labourer alleged that the hospital authorities refused to admit her on the pretext that she had gone to a midwife during her gestation.

"Authorities examined my wife for a while, asked her why she went to a midwife and also took some signatures on a few papers," Shailendra told TOI. Later, they referred us to Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS)- a designated Covid facility, he added.

Meanwhile, Poonam cried for help in agony and her husband began looking for an ambulance but all efforts went in vain. Poonam delivered the stillborn baby on the pavement while waiting for an ambulance. The family claimed if she would have given timely treatment from the doctors, the baby could have survived.

The nationwide lockdown to contain coronavirus rendered Shailendra jobless and he said that he did not have money to get his wife treated in a private facility. Further expressing his pain of the last few days, Shailendra added that he did not get any free ration from the government schemes during the last few weeks.

However, the Chief Medical Superintendent, Vandana Sharma denied that the woman had delivered the baby on the pavement. She said, that there have been instances of women delivering babies on the pavement but certainly not that day.