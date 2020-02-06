Take the pledge to vote

Turned Away by Hotels over Coronavirus Scare, Chinese Man Forced to Put up at Kerala Hospital

A senior official said the man's samples have not been collected as he has not exhibited symptoms so far and is not from Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus outbreak.

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

Updated:February 6, 2020, 5:09 PM IST
A man wearing a surgical mask makes a child wear one outside the government general hospital where a student who had been in Wuhan is kept in isolation in Thrissur, Kerala on January 30, 2020. (AP Photo)

Thiruvananthapuram: A Chinese man in search of hotels in Thiruvananthapuram is at the General Hospital here following the intervention of the city police.

The 27-year-old, from Sichuan province in China, went to the Commissioner's office with a complaint that no hotels in the city were providing him any rooms.

Thiruvananthapuram Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay said the man approached them with a complaint that he was not getting accommodation facilities in the city. "Our officers immediately contacted the health officials and he has been shifted to the General hospital," said Upadhyay.

The Chinese man arrived in Delhi last month and then moved to Bengaluru before touching down in the Kerala capital.

Thiruvananthapuram Additional District Medical Officer Dr Jose D'Cruz said the person has not exhibited any symptoms of coronavirus so far and is being kept at the general hospital as no other accommodation facility is available. "His samples have not been collected as he does not have any symptoms and is not from Wuhan," said D'Cruz.

Wuhan, in Hubei province, has been at the epicentre of the virus outbreak. The death toll in China has gone up to 563 as 73 people died on Wednesday, the highest one-day fatalities so far, while the total confirmed cases rose sharply to 28,018, Chinese health officials said on Thursday.

Two other foreign nationals are among the 2,528 people under observation in Kerala for the coronavirus infection. The two have been keep under observation in Trivandrum and Kochi, state Health Minister KK Shailaja had earlier said.

About 293 samples have been sent for testing so far across the state, with 193 of them having returned negative.​

