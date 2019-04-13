English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Turned Away from Kullu Crematorium, Dalit Family Cremates Kin in Jungle
The deceased's grandson alleged that when funeral procession reached the public crematorium of the village, some upper castes men forbade them to cremate his grandmother there.
Representative Image (Reuters)
Shimla: A Dalit family was reportedly compelled to cremate an elderly woman in a jungle after some upper caste people allegedly did not allow them to use the village crematorium in Fozal valley of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district.
About 100-year-old woman, resident of Dhara village, died after prolonged illness on Thursday.
Her grandson, Tape Ram, alleged that when funeral procession reached the public crematorium of the village, some upper castes men forbade them to cremate his grandmother there.
A video is making rounds on social media where Tape Ram is recording his statement while his grandmother is being cremated in the backdrop.
Tape Ram said, "They (upper caste men) said we shall be responsible if anything bad happens due to the wrath of the deity. So we brought the body to nearby nullah and cremated it."
Meanwhile, when contacted, Kullu Deputy Commissioner Yunus said "SDM and DSP of Manali have been asked to check the matter.'
"We are trying to establish the identity of the man in the viral video. We are also talking to the villagers to verify the facts," he added.
The DC said 'So far no one has come forward (for lodging complaint), we are trying to get the exact information. I am very strict in such matters. If anything concrete comes forth, I will not spare anyone (responsible for that)."
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
