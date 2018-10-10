English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tushar Mehta New Solicitor General of India as Govt Clears Appointment 10 Months After Vacancy
At present, Tushar Mehta holds charge of Additional Solicitor General.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday cleared the appointment of Tushar Mehta as the Solicitor General of India, 10 months after the post fell vacant last year. At present, Mehta holds charge of Additional Solicitor General.
The post of the second highest ranking law officer of the government had fallen vacant after senior advocate Ranjit Kumar resigned on October 20 last year and it was accepted by the government in December.
Mehta, who hails from Gujarat, has been serving as the Additional Solicitor General since mid-2014 when the BJP came to power at the Centre. He has appeared for Centre in many significant cases including the challenge to Section 66A of Information Technology Act.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved his appointment with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the office for a period till June 30, 2020, or until further orders.
The post of the second highest ranking law officer of the government had fallen vacant after senior advocate Ranjit Kumar resigned on October 20 last year and it was accepted by the government in December.
Mehta, who hails from Gujarat, has been serving as the Additional Solicitor General since mid-2014 when the BJP came to power at the Centre. He has appeared for Centre in many significant cases including the challenge to Section 66A of Information Technology Act.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved his appointment with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the office for a period till June 30, 2020, or until further orders.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Imran Khan on Vikas Bahl: Everyone in the Industry Knew About Him
- Meet 1961 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 That Served Indian Army, Now Converted to Electric Bike
- Rishi Kapoor Reveals the Real Reason Behind His Sudden Grey Hair
- Bigg Boss 12 Day 24 Written Updates: Surprise Mid-Week Eviction Leaves Contestants in Despair
- Anil Kumble's Gesture to a Fan Who Was Too Scared to Approach Him Shows Why He's a True Champ
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...