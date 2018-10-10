Tushar Mehta New Solicitor General of India as Govt Clears Appointment 10 Months After Vacancy

The Centre on Wednesday cleared the appointment of Tushar Mehta as the Solicitor General of India, 10 months after the post fell vacant last year. At present, Mehta holds charge of Additional Solicitor General.The post of the second highest ranking law officer of the government had fallen vacant after senior advocate Ranjit Kumar resigned on October 20 last year and it was accepted by the government in December.Mehta, who hails from Gujarat, has been serving as the Additional Solicitor General since mid-2014 when the BJP came to power at the Centre. He has appeared for Centre in many significant cases including the challenge to Section 66A of Information Technology Act.The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved his appointment with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the office for a period till June 30, 2020, or until further orders.